Dealer eProcess Brings Grant Cardone's 10X Rule to Dealers

February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

LISLE, Ill. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- World-renowned author, speaker, and Sales Guru, Grant Cardone, supports Dealer eProcess' application of his 10X digital solutions for dealers looking to increase their sales by 10 times their current output. Grant has worked with companies like Google, Toyota, GM, and thousands of others, and truly understands the demands of today's consumers when it comes to having a state-of-the-art digital platform to drive business.

"Selling cars in today's market is radically different than it was 20 years ago…. It involves more than just having a facility, inventory, and a well-trained sales team. These days, it all starts with your online presence. If your website sucks, and you use the same old, tired, cookie-cutter marketing strategies, you will be punished by the marketplace and forward-thinking competitors in your area," states Grant. "Dealer eProcess has taken the time to develop the tools and systems that every dealer needs to stay ahead of the curve and dominate the market. They've fully adopted the 10X mentality in their entire approach… and their dealers are reaping all the benefits."

Dealer eProcess owner, Joe Gillespie, first learned about Grant Cardone's unique approach when he read the Sales Guru's seminal book, The 10X Rule. "That book really opened my eyes and I started thinking: how can we apply the 10X mentality to both our technologies and our internal processes?" Gillespie notes. "The 10X approach has not only allowed us to grow in both service and technology, but has also translated into greater sales results for all of our dealers."

"Grant Cardone has swagger, losing is not in his vocabulary, and I really like that mindset," states DEP owner Dave Page. "His approach to business is in line with what we do here at DEP. We bring the passion to the workplace every day because we're on a relentless mission to be the best. Have we ruffled a few competitors' feathers over the years? Of course we have, but that's part of the deal. Talk the talk, walk the walk, that's our swagger."

After viewing the inner-workings of the Dealer eProcess system for himself, Grant agreed that their system was by far the most effective, and scalable, digital system for dealers today. "It truly is the entire digital package, and what they have created is quite impressive," says Cardone. "Dealer eProcess' websites and marketing are the embodiment of the 10X rule for your dealership. If you haven't seen these guys' incredible technologies, you need to give them a call ASAP."

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone is an entrepreneur of the highest order. His straight-shooting viewpoints on leadership, the economy, small business, retail sales, employment, and headlines have made him a valuable resource for media seeking commentary and insights on real topics that matter. Amongst Grant Cardone's stellar accomplishments are:

·         Internationally-renowned business and sales expert.

·         Author of 4 sales and business books, including the New York Times bestseller "If You're Not First, You're Last" and Axiom Award Winner "Sell or be Sold."

·         Creator of customized sales training programs for Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, success-minded individuals and entrepreneurs.

·         A dynamic, highly sought-after international speaker who captivates and motivates audiences with his engaging, entertaining, and informative speaking style.

·         Offers practical insights on sales, marketing, branding, and entrepreneurship via print, digital, TV, and radio media.

·         Regularly appears on Fox News, Fox Business, CNBC, and MSNBC, and contributes to Entrepreneur.com and Huffington Post.

About Dealer eProcess:

Dealer eProcess is the industry leader in automotive websites and digital marketing. Dealer eProcess has won dozens of awards throughout the industry, and is recognized by the experts as the most technologically-superior website and digital marketing solution for automotive dealers. Along with being a recognized industry leader, Dealer eProcess has also partnered with the best in the business to offer their dealers the most complete digital solution available. Dealer eProcess is a Google Premier Partner, Yahoo/Bing Select Partner, a Reynolds & Reynolds certified provider, and has partnered with numerous other industry-leading solutions including Credit Miner and eAuto Appraise. Dealer eProcess is headquartered just outside of Chicago, IL, and has offices in Washington and Arizona. You can learn more about Dealer eProcess on their website: www.dealereprocess.com

