Dates Announced For The Rag-O-Rama Dollar Sale in Columbus!
Save the dates, February 25 & 26, 2017 is when our Columbus Rag-O-Rama location will host the biggest sale of the year! We'll have a ton of items available for only one dollar! What will you find?
Sale Dates:
Saturday and Sunday, February 25 & 26, 2017 – Columbus, Ohio
Store Hours: Saturday February 25, 11am-8pm | Sunday, February 26, 11am-7pm
This sale will be taking place at our Columbus, Ohio Location only:
Columbus, Ohio
3301 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202 - 614.261.7202
About Rag-O-Rama:
Rag-O-Rama is a resale clothing store with locations throughout Ohio and Georgia. The stores are filled with spectacular men's and women's fashions, accessories, shoes and more. Rag-O-Rama carries an ever changing inventory of new and second-hand merchandise;
For more information, please visit: www.ragorama.com
Contact
Jorge Maymo
***@ragorama.com
