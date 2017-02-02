 
News By Tag
* Columbus
* Thrift Store
* Fashion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Dates Announced For The Rag-O-Rama Dollar Sale in Columbus!

Save the dates, February 25 & 26, 2017 is when our Columbus Rag-O-Rama location will host the biggest sale of the year! We'll have a ton of items available for only one dollar! What will you find?
 
 
Dollar Sale Flyer
Dollar Sale Flyer
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- It's one of the most anticipated sales of the year. Rag-O-Rama is thrilled to bring you the annual DOLLAR SALE! You'll find tons of items for only $1 each! This is the sale that everyone is waiting for, you'll find a huge assortment available and we'll be bringing out new items on Sunday as well!

Sale Dates:
Saturday and Sunday, February 25 & 26, 2017 – Columbus, Ohio
Store Hours:  Saturday February 25, 11am-8pm | Sunday, February 26, 11am-7pm

This sale will be taking place at our Columbus, Ohio Location only:

Columbus, Ohio
3301 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202 - 614.261.7202

About Rag-O-Rama:
Rag-O-Rama is a resale clothing store with locations throughout Ohio and Georgia. The stores are filled with spectacular men's and women's fashions, accessories, shoes and more. Rag-O-Rama carries an ever changing inventory of new and second-hand merchandise; including name brands, designer labels, vintage styles and one-of-a-kind wears. Rag-O-Rama buys daily, without appointments and offers cash and store credit on the spot for current and vintage styles that reflect the current season. Rag-O-Rama is very well known throughout the Columbus and Atlanta areas, having received numerous awards for "Best Thrift store", "Best Vintage Store", and "Best Clothing Store" for over 10 years.

For more information, please visit:  www.ragorama.com

Contact
Jorge Maymo
***@ragorama.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ragorama.com Email Verified
Tags:Columbus, Thrift Store, Fashion
Industry:Retail
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ragorama PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share