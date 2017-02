Dates Announced For The Rag-O-Rama Dollar Sale in Columbus!

Save the dates, February 25 & 26, 2017 is when our Columbus Rag-O-Rama location will host the biggest sale of the year! We'll have a ton of items available for only one dollar! What will you find?

-- It's one of the most anticipated sales of the year. Rag-O-Rama is thrilled to bring you the annual DOLLAR SALE! You'll find tons of items for only $1 each! This is the sale that everyone is waiting for, you'll find a huge assortment available and we'll be bringing out new items on Sunday as well!Saturday and Sunday, February 25 & 26, 2017 – Columbus, OhioStore Hours: Saturday February 25, 11am-8pm | Sunday, February 26, 11am-7pm3301 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202 - 614.261.7202Rag-O-Rama is a resale clothing store with locations throughout Ohio and Georgia. The stores are filled with spectacular men's and women's fashions, accessories, shoes and more. Rag-O-Rama carries an ever changing inventory of new and second-hand merchandise;including name brands, designer labels, vintage styles and one-of-a-kind wears. Rag-O-Rama buys daily, without appointments and offers cash and store credit on the spot for current and vintage styles that reflect the current season. Rag-O-Rama is very well known throughout the Columbus and Atlanta areas, having received numerous awards for "Best Thrift store", "Best Vintage Store", and "Best Clothing Store" for over 10 years.For more information, please visit: www.ragorama.com