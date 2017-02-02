News By Tag
Vendasta Launches New Industry Blog Aimed at Challenges in the Digital Agency Space
Vendasta offers several relevant and thorough pieces of content on their blog each week, as well as essential whitepapers, case studies and guides. The local space is changing rapidly, and the challenges agencies face are evolving. Vendasta provides tactical and useful pieces of content to fill that need for agencies.
"We provide our partners, potential partners and all agencies serving local businesses the resources and collateral to stay relevant in an industry that is in a constant state of motion," said Nykea Behiel, Director of Content at Vendasta. "Going forward, Vendasta's blog will continue to be an essential voice in the industry, rising above the clutter and serving as the predominant source for agency news on marketing, technology, culture and digital products in the local space."
Because of the breadth of the Vendasta platform, the agency blog speaks to a broad spectrum of topics—digital marketing, industry trends, digital products—all focused on solving problems for agencies.
New subscribers get early access to Vendasta's white papers, guides and templates, as well as a chance to be a featured contributor on the blog. With an effort to detail all the challenges at the hands of agencies, Vendasta is building their guest blogger list to speak to the variety of perspectives.
More on: https://www.vendasta.com/
About Vendasta
Vendasta's platform helps digital agencies and media companies sell digital marketing solutions to local businesses. Through this platform, Vendasta provides white label reputation management, social media marketing and local listings management while integrating with third party applications to offer a complete solution for any local business. Vendasta offers online presence management that helps agencies scale their clients from DIY to Do It For Me to Do It With Me™ services. For more information, visit www.vendasta.com.
Vendasta's system supports both multi-location brands and local businesses.
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION
Nykea Behiel
Director of Content
1.306.955.5512, ext 125
nbehiel@vendasta.com
Contact
Nykea Behiel
***@vendasta.com
