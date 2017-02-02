 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Kent State University's College of Business Administration Launches Online MBA

 
 
KENT, Ohio - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Kent State University's College of Business Administration announces that beginning in Fall 2017, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program will be offered online in addition to the full-time face-to-face program.

One of a select number of AACSB Accredited schools to offer an accelerated Online MBA, the College will deliver the program in a modular, eight-week course structure which allows those with two or more years of work experience to enroll at any time and complete the accelerated program in as few as 16 months.

"The online program will make earning an MBA convenient for those whose schedules do not allow attending in-person classes," said Dr. Robert Hisrich, associate dean for graduate and international programs in the College of Business Administration. "The online program will allow the College of Business Administration to advance our global footprint as we serve students all over the world."

Students in the program will have the option to choose from concentrations in international business or supply chain management. In addition, Online MBA students will have the option to study abroad for credit in an intensive, two-week format. Education abroad scholarships are currently available and locations include Switzerland, France, Australia, India, China and Russia.

According to Louise Ditchey, director of the College of Business Administration's Graduate Programs Office, students in the program will have access to a full range of services including access to academic advisors, an MBA career coach, digital Career Services offerings, online speaker series and library resources.

"The online format will allow those seeking the MBA degree the opportunity to learn from business experts at a pace that meets the needs of their busy lifestyles," Ditchey said.

Application deadlines are July 15 for fall 2017, December 1 for spring 2018 and May 15 for summer 2018.

For admission requirements and information on applying to the program, visit kent.edu/business/onlinemba.

###

Kent State University's College of Business Administration is fully accredited by the AACSB International and is one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio.

The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), ranked Top-Tier for Executive Education in North America by CEO Magazine and recognized by the SEF (Sales Education Foundation) for Professional Sales Education.

Media Contact:

Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, (330) 672-1279, cell: (330) 221-0637, jbowen1@kent.edu

