Country(s)
Industry News
Smith Planning Group, LLC on 2017 University of Georgia Bulldog 100 list
Smith Planning Group, led by '87 and '05 UGA graduates Bob Smith and Ed Lane, is a full-service land planning firm that specializes in land planning, civil engineering and landscape architecture services, serving the Southeast US for over 25 years.
"It's an honor to be recognized and to share the stage with all of these outstanding UGA alumni owned companies," said firm Principal Bob Smith.
The Bulldog 100, coordinated by the UGA Alumni Association, recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA graduates.
Approximately 490 nominations were submitted for the 2017 Bulldog 100. The class includes companies of all sizes, providing services and products in a variety of industries, including real estate, law, IT, consulting, retail and pest control. Companies as far west as California and as far northeast as New York, made the list this year. The average compounded annual growth rate for this year's Bulldog 100 businesses was 44 percent.
Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors partnered with the UGA Alumni Association to review nominated business' financial records to determine the ranked list.
Nominations for the 2017 Bulldog 100 were accepted between February and May 2016. To be considered for the list, each organization must have been in business for at least five years, experienced revenues in excess of $100,000 for the calendar year 2013, and be owned or operated by a former UGA student who either owns at least 50 percent of the company or is the CEO, president or managing partner. The Bulldog 100 recognizes the fastest-growing businesses regardless of size by focusing on a three-year compounded annual growth rate.
To recognize the 100 businesses and the 131 alumni who lead them, the UGA Alumni Association hosted the 2017 Bulldog 100 Celebration February 4 in Atlanta. The evening began with an exclusive reception for honorees hosted by FirstData, a global leader in commerce-enabling technology and solutions. This year's keynote speaker was Debbie Storey, retired Executive Vice President of AT&T Mobility Customer Service and author of the book Don't Downsize Your Dreams. Storey spoke about the importance of strong vision, adaptability and creative thinking in an ever-changing economic and technological landscape.
"The UGA Alumni Association is excited to honor our graduates who are founding and leading these prosperous enterprises,"
To view the complete list of 2017 Bulldog 100 businesses, photos from the event or nominate a business for the 2018 Bulldog 100, see www.alumni.uga.edu/
Smith Planning Group
Founded in 1989, Smith Planning Group is a civil engineering, land planning, and landscape architecture firm with offices located just outside Athens, Georgia.
Address:
1022 Twelve Oaks Place, Suite 201
WATKINSVILLE, Georgia 30677
706 769-9515
Contact
Smith Planning Group, Ed Lane
***@smithplanninggroup.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse