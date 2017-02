Shadow Puppet Brewing Company Announces Grand Opening in Livermore, CA

Contact

-- Shadow Puppet Brewing Company, the newest brewery to join the hot Livermore craft beer scene, has its Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, February 18 from 11am – 11pm.After several months of a very successful "soft-opening"period, Shadow Puppet Brewing Company will be formally launching during San Francisco Beer Week. The celebration will kick off with a ribbon cutting with City of Livermore Chamber of Commerce at 11:30am. In addition to our current line-up of 13+ freshly-made beers on tap, we will also be tapping our limited release Golden Sour Ale. We also will have a food truck from Que Squared Barbecue cooking up delicious BBQ on-site in the rear parking lot, as well as live music from the popular band 'Better Days', playing sets from 3:30pm-6:30pm in the tasting room.Mark your calendars and come for a day of fun, delicious beer and food to celebrate the opening of Shadow Puppet!Shadow Puppet Brewing Company and Tasting Room is located at 4771 Arroyo Vista, Suite B, Livermore, CA 94551For more information, please call (925) 453-6498 or visit http://www.shadowpuppetbrewing.com Shadow Puppet Brewing Company, LLC