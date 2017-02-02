News By Tag
Shadow Puppet Brewing Company Announces Grand Opening in Livermore, CA
After several months of a very successful "soft-opening"
Mark your calendars and come for a day of fun, delicious beer and food to celebrate the opening of Shadow Puppet!
Shadow Puppet Brewing Company and Tasting Room is located at 4771 Arroyo Vista, Suite B, Livermore, CA 94551
For more information, please call (925) 453-6498 or visit http://www.shadowpuppetbrewing.com
***@shadowpuppetbrewing.com
