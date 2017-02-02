News By Tag
Zim's Max-Freeze to provide free samples at two Valentine's Day weekend races
Samples of popular pain relief gel to be distributed to runners at finish line of races
Zim's Max-Freeze is a sponsor of both races and will hand out samples at the finish lines.
Designed for athletes, active lifestyles and weekend warriors, Zim's Max-Freeze provides a fast-acting, cooling effect that is soothing when applied to sore, aching muscles and joints. It offers temporary pain relief when it is needed most, especially after running long distances.
"Runners love Zim's Max-Freeze, and we love supporting runners," said Mark Smith, Perfecta Products' director of marketing and sales. "We're excited to be part of both of these races, which allow people to celebrate their love of running on Valentine's Day weekend."
Zim's Max-Freeze contains the organic ingredients aloe vera, arnica and ilex along with vitamin E and tea tree oil. It does not contain parabens, sulfates or coloring, and is not tested on animals.
Zim's Max-Freeze is sold at major food, drug and mass retailers nationwide. It is a popular choice among runners to battle muscle aches and pains in the hamstrings, quads, knees, calves, feet, joints and lower back – areas that can be strained when racing long distances.
Zim's Max offers a line of over-the-counter products that combine the best of nature with science. From temporary pain relief to skin care, the Zim's Max line aims to expand consumers' options for quality topical products.
To learn more about the Zim's Max brand visit www.zimsusa.com.
About Zim's® Max
Based in North Lima, Ohio, Zim's Max is a dynamic line of naturally-based consumer products distributed by Perfecta Products, Inc. The Zim's Max product line features different over-the-counter solutions, formulated with naturally-based herbal ingredients for pain relief, skin care, diabetics and first aid. Zim's Max was founded over 60 years ago to help cement workers with their dry, cracked hands and feet with its flagship product, Zim's Max Crack Creme. Today, Zim's Max products can be found in nearly every major retailer in North America. For more information, visit www.zimsusa.com or call 800-319-2225.
About the For the Love of Running race
The For the Love of Running race gives runners the option of expressing their love with a 5K, 10K, 15K or half marathon. The race takes place on Saturday, February 11, on the Long Beach path in Long Beach, California. This small, informal event is capped at 100 participants. Everyone participating will receive a medal as well as free goodies. For more information, visit http://www.abetterworldrunning.com/
About the Valentine's Day race
The Valentine's Day race will allow runners to celebrate their love of racing with a 5K, 10K, 15K or half marathon. The race will take place on Sunday, February 12, and it starts at Woodley Park in Van Nuys, California. This smaller event emphasizes running for personal satisfaction rather than for competition. Everyone participating will receive a medal as well as free goodies. For more information, visit http://www.abetterworldrunning.com/
Media Contact
Will Wellons
407-339-0879
***@redletterpr.com
