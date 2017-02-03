 
Sandy Swartzberg, Veteran Business and Technology Law Attorney, Joins Treblaw, LLC

Longtime corporate strategist joins veteran trial attorney Chris J. Trebatoski in downtown Milwaukee firm
 
 
Sandy Swartzberg, business attorney, corporate strategist and IT law pioneer
MILWAUKEE - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Sandy S. Swartzberg, a business attorney and corporate strategist with a unique focus on information technology law, has joined Treblaw, LLC.

Swartzberg, who has four decades of legal experience spanning the worlds of business and technology, joins veteran trial lawyer Chris J. Trebatoski, founder and owner of Treblaw, LLC. Trebatoski focuses his practice entirely on dispute resolution, covering trials, mediation, arbitration and appeals.

"With his tremendous knowledge and background in critical areas of the law, I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Sandy Swartzberg into our practice," Trebatoski said. "His business acumen covers an incredible breadth of both legal and operational know-how, and his understanding of technology law is absolutely cutting edge. Our clients will be very well-served by his ability to counsel them in so many vital areas."

Swartzberg's business law practice is broad-based, covering issues related to closely-held businesses, mergers and acquisitions, business structures, business agreements, and estate planning for family-owned enterprises. He has worked with information technology clients his entire career, meshing an intrinsic understanding of IT with the constantly-developing legal environment that governs its use and development.

Swartzberg comes to Treblaw, LLC (https://www.treblaw.com/about-us/), from Weiss Berzowski Brady, LLP, where he practiced for five years prior to the firm's dissolution at the end of 2016. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, and earned a B.A. from UW-Madison, with honors, in political science and American institutions.

Swartzberg serves on the boards of several companies and non-profit organizations. He twice received the Collaboration Award from the Midwest Business Brokers and Intermediaries, and has received community service awards from several local groups.

More information about Swartzberg's practice, and Treblaw, LLC (https://www.treblaw.com/services-offered/), is available by calling (414) 316-6456 or visiting www.treblaw.com. The firm's office is at 1101 N. Old World Third St., Milwaukee.

