Sandy Swartzberg, Veteran Business and Technology Law Attorney, Joins Treblaw, LLC
Longtime corporate strategist joins veteran trial attorney Chris J. Trebatoski in downtown Milwaukee firm
Swartzberg, who has four decades of legal experience spanning the worlds of business and technology, joins veteran trial lawyer Chris J. Trebatoski, founder and owner of Treblaw, LLC. Trebatoski focuses his practice entirely on dispute resolution, covering trials, mediation, arbitration and appeals.
"With his tremendous knowledge and background in critical areas of the law, I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Sandy Swartzberg into our practice," Trebatoski said. "His business acumen covers an incredible breadth of both legal and operational know-how, and his understanding of technology law is absolutely cutting edge. Our clients will be very well-served by his ability to counsel them in so many vital areas."
Swartzberg's business law practice is broad-based, covering issues related to closely-held businesses, mergers and acquisitions, business structures, business agreements, and estate planning for family-owned enterprises. He has worked with information technology clients his entire career, meshing an intrinsic understanding of IT with the constantly-developing legal environment that governs its use and development.
Swartzberg serves on the boards of several companies and non-profit organizations. He twice received the Collaboration Award from the Midwest Business Brokers and Intermediaries, and has received community service awards from several local groups.
