ProEx Physical Therapist announces Ryann Murphy as Front Desk Specialist

ProEx Ryann Murphy

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Ryann Murphy of Lynn, Massachusetts has been named a Front Desk Specialist in the Salem location.In this role Murphy oversees the clinic schedule and handles phone calls.Prior to joining ProEx, she was a switchboard operator with North Shore Medical Center and has also worked as a Therapeutic Intervention Program Assistant with the Methuen Public School District.Murphy earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Salem State University and is presently pursuing her Masters of Education from American International College."Ryann is a great addition to the ProEx team," said Maureen Lewis, Clinic Manager at ProEx. "Her attention to detail and client service skills mesh perfectly with our people focused organization."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com