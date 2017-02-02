Manhattan Associates Recognizes Fortna as a Top Partner for Ninth Consecutive Year

Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, was recently named by Manhattan Associates to their prestigious Partner Performance Club. This is the ninth consecutive year that Fortna has been recognized by Manhattan for contributions to customer engagements

-- Fortna, The Distribution Experts, was recently named by Manhattan Associates to their prestigious Partner Performance Club. This is the ninth consecutive year that Fortna has been recognized by Manhattan for contributions to customer engagements in the previous year. Fortna was one of three companies to receive the award for Best Consulting Partner."Manhattan's strategic partnerships help drive customer growth by acting as extensions of our comprehensive solutions for our customers worldwide," said Jeff Cashman, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Manhattan Associates. "We are extremely proud of the focus our partners place on providing omni-channel, inventory and supply chain support to our customers.""Partnering with Manhattan Associates enables us to provide outstanding service for our shared clients," said Patti Satterfield, Global Vice President at Fortna. "Our deep distribution expertise and our approach to delivering a complete solution, combined with Manhattan Associates' solutions, help clients transform their distribution operations into a competitive advantage."The Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) Program is an ecosystem of third-party integrators/consultants, complementary software providers and hardware providers, whose combined expertise and products ensure delivery of world-class supply chain solutions to joint customers.Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omni-channel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omni-channel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like ASICS, Carter's and Mr Price – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. For more information, please visit www.fortna.com.: Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com