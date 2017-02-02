 
Krissy Moehl Leads Trail Running Retreat for Women in the Swiss Alps

 
 
Krissy Moehl leads the Swiss Alps Trail Running Retreat this July 10-17, 2017
Krissy Moehl leads the Swiss Alps Trail Running Retreat this July 10-17, 2017
 
CARBONDALE, Colo. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Run Wild Retreats + Wellness, a provider of premier women's running and wellness retreats in the world's best trail-running destinations, has partnered with champion trail ultrarunner, Krissy Moehl, to offer a new retreat in the Swiss Alps (http://runwildretreats.com/swiss-alps-trail-running-retreat/) this July 10 – 17, 2017.

The Swiss Alps Trail Running Retreat for women combines daily guided trail runs of five to 11 miles with Krissy's favorite core workouts, trail running clinics and interactive workshops with Krissy, and an 8-week training plan designed specifically for retreat participants.  Retreat guests will stay in boutique hotels and inns, enjoy authentic Swiss cuisine and hospitality.

"We are all there to learn from each other, which is great because everyone has amazing life experiences to share," says Moehl, one of the world's most accomplished female trail runners and author of the book, Running Your First Ultra. "This is why I like to create an inclusive and collaborative environment so that everyone gets the most out of our week together."

The seven-daySwiss Alps Trail Running Retreattakes runners on a scenic tour of the Bernese Oberland region, home to endless miles of singletrack trails with views of snow-capped peaks such as the Eiger and Jungfrau.

To celebrate the new retreat, Run Wild Retreats + Wellness, Krissy Moehl and Trail Sisters, the online magazine for women who trail run, are giving away a copy of Krissy's book, "Running Your First Ultra." The promotion opens today (February 8) and can be found at: http://runwildretreats.com/krissy-book-giveaway/.  The winner will be announced February 21st.

Registration for Swiss Alps Trail Running Retreat with Krissy Moehl is open now through April 1 at www.RunWildRetreats.com. (http://runwildretreats.com/)

About Run Wild Retreats + Wellness
Since 2010, Run Wild Retreats + Wellness has offered premier mindful running and wellness retreats in the world's best trail running destinations. Using mindful running techniques to cultivate deeper self-compassion, intentional training, confidence and self-care, retreat participants come away with not only renewed motivation and passion for running, but also make their well-being and self-care a top priority. Learn more about Run Wild Retreats + Wellness's retreats at www.runwildretreats.com

Source:Run Wild Retreats + Wellness
Email:***@runwildretreats.com Email Verified
