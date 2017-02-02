News By Tag
Safe Hands, Lifesaving Results: Attorneys Protecting Fathers and Children
CAN-TV Raises Awareness on Safeguarding Children with 2017 Matrimonial Law Award Recipient, Family Law Attorney Arthur S. Kallow
Kallow will be featured on CAN-TV's Chicago Counterpoint TV (Ch. 21) on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. (CST). Hosted by renowned Fathers' Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, Chicago Counterpoint TV provides crucial legal education to single dads, men in divorce and family law attorneys. He and Leving will discuss the vital roles attorneys have in protecting fathers and their children during times of tragedy, turmoil and instability.
Kallow has successfully represented hundreds of fathers and children throughout the decades, covering cases in contested custody and visitation, child support and paternity. He will stop at nothing to ensure that all children are in safe hands and have their fathers by their sides. In one case, he won an order that returned a child to his biological father after the babysitter (who had been appointed as guardian) refused to return the child, while in another, he obtained sole custody for a father whose child was born in a Federal prison hospital to an incarcerated mother.
In addition to the 2017 Matrimonial Law Award, Kallow has been presented the Illinois Super Lawyer, Grandparent and Children's Rights and Lawyer of the Year awards from his peers in the legal community. He has also lectured at Northwestern University School of Law and been a keynote speaker at The Philadelphia Fatherhood Festival.
Chicago Counterpoint TV is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. Viewers may call in and ask questions at 312.738.1060. They can also stream the show live at http://cantv.org/
About the Host: Attorney Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes RadioTM and has co-authored important Illinois laws, including the Illinois Joint Custody Act. Leving is committed to social justice and founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute. He has been awarded the National Lifetime Call to Service Award by President Obama.
