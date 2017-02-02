 
News By Tag
* Legal Education
* Fatherhood
* Fathers And Children
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Safe Hands, Lifesaving Results: Attorneys Protecting Fathers and Children

CAN-TV Raises Awareness on Safeguarding Children with 2017 Matrimonial Law Award Recipient, Family Law Attorney Arthur S. Kallow
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Legal Education
Fatherhood
Fathers And Children

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- No day merits rest and relaxation for veteran family law attorney Arthur S. Kallow (http://dadsrights.com/index.php/attorney-arthur-s-kallow/) unless he knows that the fathers and children he fights for are safe and their rights defended and protected.

Kallow will be featured on CAN-TV's Chicago Counterpoint TV (Ch. 21) on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. (CST).  Hosted by renowned Fathers' Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, Chicago Counterpoint TV provides crucial legal education to single dads, men in divorce and family law attorneys. He and Leving will discuss the vital roles attorneys have in protecting fathers and their children during times of tragedy, turmoil and instability.

Kallow has successfully represented hundreds of fathers and children throughout the decades, covering cases in contested custody and visitation, child support and paternity.  He will stop at nothing to ensure that all children are in safe hands and have their fathers by their sides.  In one case, he won an order that returned a child to his biological father after the babysitter (who had been appointed as guardian) refused to return the child, while in another, he obtained sole custody for a father whose child was born in a Federal prison hospital to an incarcerated mother.

In addition to the 2017 Matrimonial Law Award, Kallow has been presented the Illinois Super Lawyer, Grandparent and Children's Rights and Lawyer of the Year awards from his peers in the legal community.  He has also lectured at Northwestern University School of Law and been a keynote speaker at The Philadelphia Fatherhood Festival.

Chicago Counterpoint TV is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. Viewers may call in and ask questions at 312.738.1060. They can also stream the show live at http://cantv.org/live and participate in discussions on the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) website (www.fatherhood-edu.org) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/fatherhoodeducationalinstitute).

About the Host: Attorney Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes RadioTM and has co-authored important Illinois laws, including the Illinois Joint Custody Act.  Leving is committed to social justice and founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute.  He has been awarded the National Lifetime Call to Service Award by President Obama.

Contact
Jen Emmert
***@levinglaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@levinglaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Legal Education, Fatherhood, Fathers And Children
Industry:Legal
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fatherhood Educational Institute PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share