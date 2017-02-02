News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RAM's Wustum Museum Celebrating an Art Legacy
RAM will celebrate Wustum's continuing legacy of bringing art to our community and the world for 75 years.
For decades, Wustum has both embrace, and been embraced by, members of the Racine community. The museum offers exhibitions, classes, and workshops; hosts special events, including weddings on its scenic and inspiring grounds; and, generally, functions as an artistic beacon for the region. Involving working artists--both from the area and beyond--in planning and executing all manner of programs and cultivating fundamental relationships has ensured that Wustum and RAM remain vital.
When RAM came into existence in 2003, the role of the artist in institutional development necessarily expanded in need and scope. Artists who have played important roles at Wustum and RAM have done so not just as working artists, but also as teachers, donors, board members, volunteers, committee members, staff, activists, catalysts for large gifts, benefactors, and donors of significant archives. The artists included in this exhibition fulfill two criteria-they have been integral to the evolution of Wustum and RAM in one or more capacities and they are represented in the museum's holdings.
A Year of Celebration
Many of the exhibitions at Racine Art Museum in 2017 continue the 75th anniversary celebration of RAM's Wustum Museum. Open January 29 - July 9, 2017, Variations on a Theme: Teapots from RAM's Collection (http://www.ramart.org/
Open February 19 - June 4, 2017, WPA Art from RAM's Collection (http://www.ramart.org/
This exhibition is made possible by: Platinum Sponsors - Karen Johnson Boyd and William B. Boyd, SC Johnson, Windgate Charitable Foundation; Diamond Sponsor: Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation; Gold Sponsors - Herzfeld Foundation, Johnson Bank, National Endowment for the Arts, Racine Community Foundation, W. T. Walker Group, Inc.; Silver Sponsors - Andis Foundation, Real Racine, Runzheimer International Ltd., United Way Racine County, Wisconsin Arts Board; Bronze Sponsors - Burlington Graphic Systems, Inc., CNH Industrial, EC Styberg Foundation, Educators Credit Union, In Sink Erator, The Norbell Foundation, Orkney Springs Retreat, Rasmussen Diamonds, Southern Connecticut Polymer Clay Guild, Wisconsin Public Radio
Contact
Racine Art Museum
***@ramart.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse