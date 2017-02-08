News By Tag
Second Annual Mr.Leather64TEN Contest To Be Held in Chicago, March 4, 2017
Who Will Be The Next Mr.Leather64TEN To Represent Us At IML 2017? Check Out Our Contest Details, Events and Prizes.
The Mr. Leather64Ten contest and events were created to help the Chicagoland leather community explore, celebrate and showcase their leather pride. "We are thrilled to bring our 2nd annual Mr. Leather64Ten contest back to the leather community and look forward to meeting all of you during this exciting weekend. My hope in having the Mr. Leather64Ten contest is the opportunity to award another person the experience of a lifetime to enjoy and participate in International Mr. Leather 2017. We have added some new events to our 2017 line-up as our Mr.Leather64Ten weekend now includes a special brunch and T-Dance to support our contest. We look forward to hosting an amazing weekend of events for you this year!" says Eric Kugelman, owner of Leather64Ten.
What does Mr. Leather64Ten 2017 Win?
- Direct Qualification to the Mr. International Leather Contest, with Room. (transportation not included)
- $1000 Custom Leather from Leather 64Ten Chicago
- CLAW Package with Shared Room (transportation not included) $800 value
- Title Vest and Passing Sash and Stole
- Trophy and Medal
- $100 Bar Tab (Jackhammer Complex)
- One Year Membership (Leather Archives and Museum)
- Leather Themed Photo Shoot - $250 value
- Promotional Materials and Business Cards
- $100.00 in Rough Trade Gear Neoprene
- $100.00 in UberLube
- $200.00 in Studio 64 and Mercury house aromas
- Gift from LA Pump $150.00 value
- A Leather 64TEN toy box worth $200.00
- And much much more….
Sign Up Details:
Those interested in competing for the Mr. Leather 64Ten 2017 title can pick up applications at the store, or download the application at our website, http://www.leather64ten.com.
Tickets:
Tickets are available on www.Leather64Ten.com and vary in price. A standard weekend package is $45 for Friday night, Saturday brunch, Contest and Men's Room party and the Sunday Cotton Clad T-Dance. Please visit our website for a full list of ticket options available.
Schedule & Description of All Weekend Events:
Thursday 3/2/17 - Sunday 3/5/17
10 am – 3:30 am: SHOP at Leather64TEN!
Check out our large selection of custom leather, toys, lube and aromas. Enjoy store specials at Leather 64TEN all weekend long! Stop by during these hours and you could win a $50 Leather64Ten Gift Certificate!
** Thursday 3/2/17 **
11 am – 7 pm: Leather 64TEN Day at The Leather Archives and Museum
Enjoy complimentary admission and spend some time exploring our Leather and Fetish history as the staff of the LA&M welcomes Mr. Leather 64TEN 2017. Visit the Etienne Auditorium and see original murals which hung in the Gold Coast, Chicago Eagle and Mans Country. Other exhibits include the Uniform Collection, The Leatherbar, A Room of Her Own (an exhibit for the Women's Leather History Project), The Dungeon, Guest Galleries, and much more.
Leather Archives and Museum – 6418 N Greenview Ave, Chicago IL 60626 | http://www.leatherarchives.org
** Friday 3/3/17 **
8 pm – 4 am: PRE-LUBE sponsored by UberLube
Jackhammer hosts our opening night! It is your first chance to meet our contestants. Throughout the night they will be selling raffle tickets to benefit the LA&M and CLAW Nation. Bar opens at 5 pm, and the festivities start at 10 pm as we bring on the men! After we introduce our contestants, you can drink and dance the night away with DJ Steve Henderson. Get down and dirty in The Hole - dress code is enforced.
Location - Jackhammer – 6408 N Clark St, Chicago IL 60626
**Saturday 3/4/17 **
11 am – 2 pm: Dirty Boys and Danishes
Wake up, recharge, and enjoy brunch prepared by Executive Producer Michael Syrjanen. Spend some time meeting a new buddy over egg bake, build your own waffle bar and Bloody Marys!
Ticket required.
Location - Jackhammer
8 pm: Mr. Leather 64TEN 2017 – THE MAIN EVENT
Bar opens at 6 PM, contest starts at 8 PM.
Teri Yaki hosts Mr. Leather 64TEN 2017! Who will be the next Mr. Leather64TEN?
Ticket required.
Location - Jackhammer
Post contest - 5am: After Party "Men's Room"
After we find out the next Mr. Leather 64TEN, the party continues until 5 AM for ALL our attendees as the infamous Chicago dance party "Men's Room" takes over Jackhammer for a wild night of sick beats, great drinks, and sleazy fun!
Ticket required.
Location - Jackhammer
For information regarding the Mens' Room: http://www.mensroomxxx.com/
**Sunday 3/5/17**
2 pm – 7 pm: STUDIO 64 presents COTTON CLAD T-Dance
After a weekend of leather, strip off the gear and get into your undies. We celebrate a classic T-Dance with DJ Steve Henderson spinning classic anthems and disco throwbacks as we take you to Studio 64. While you are there, try out Leather 64TEN's house aroma Studio 64!
Location - Jackhammer
About Leather64Ten
Leather64Ten is a Leather retail store specializing in hand made and custom leather clothing for men and woman, as well as adult toys, accessories and more. Store site: http://www.leather64ten.com
Leather64Ten: 6410 N Clark, Chicago IL 60626 773-508-0900
About Eric Kugelman (Owner Leather64Ten):
Eric Kugelman has been an active member in the leather community for many years. He was Mr. Mephisto's Leather 2001 and competed in International Mr. Leather 23. During his years in the community, Mr. Kugelman was actively involved with the committee to bring the Gay Games to Chicago, as the first vice co-chair of the bidding organization and president of Team Chicago. Eric was also president of MAFIA and on the boards of several gay, lesbian and community organizations. Eric holds a strong passion for giving back to the community and currently supports many organizations such as, The Leather Archives and Museum, Gerber Hart Library, The Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame, CLAW, Vital Bridges and The Center on Halsted. Eric contributes to many contests and fund raising events to show continued support for the leather community. Mr. Kugelman was the co-owner The Ashland Arms, a Fetish/Leather themed bed and breakfast that closed after a long run in 2015. Eric currently owns Leather 64 Ten and loves to share his passion for leather and community with all those who come in! Eric is supported in his endeavors by his husband Michael.
Media Contact
Eric Kugelman
Tel. (773) 508-0900
eric@leather64ten.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017