Quarterly Year End Review-Companies Ramp Up Corporate Social Responsibility to Stomp Out Hunger

The end of 2016 brought Joshua's Heart supporters Paul & Beatriz Hicks Foundation, Uppaluri Foundation and the Joey Logano Foundation in conjunction with First Care Home Service together to make sure S. Florida Families had a great holiday season.

-- As companies resolve to take on social issues as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility Platform, 4 philanthropic all-stars tackle hunger in South Florida with the assistance of a teenager who has made eliminating hunger and homelessness his lifelong mission.As the locals made plans in preparations for the impending holidays, companies looked to Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF) to help them navigate through the insurmountable need facing South Florida's underserved communities. When others were thinking of excess in terms of shopping, the unending plight of the poor goes unnoticed and unserved except for these champions of change that banded together to serve those in need. Charged with their orders, The Paul & Beatriz Hicks Foundation, The Uppaluri Foundation, The Joey Logano Foundation and First Care Home Services, channeled their time, efforts and treasure into feeding the less fortunate via food distributions with Joshua's Heart and the people they serve.This stop occurred in the city of North Miami, where the change agents distributed grocery items to 300 families at the North Miami Avenue Church of God. Recipients received non-perishable items, cereal, milk, eggs, juice and produce that would serve them for a week or more. These families are familiar with the care they receive from JHF and depend on receiving this assistance every year.As the year ended, the Foundation reached the unprecedented number of 200,000 pounds of food distributed increasing their lifelong number to over 1.3 million pounds; raised monies through fundraisers and sponsorship dollars and kept over 12,000 volunteers busy and focused on the mission of the foundation. The organization continues its efforts in 2017 and looks forward to making a significant dent in the mission to end world hunger through these present partnerships while forging new partnerships that will work towards achieving its goals.mission is to inspire and assemble the NASCAR community to assist those across the nation who are in need of a second chance due to natural or human disaster. The Joey Logano Foundation partners with other organizations to provide comfort and relief to those in need after such unforeseen circumstances. Learn how you can help make a difference by visiting www.joeyloganofoundation.com is a private foundation based in Coconut Grove Florida. The organization is known for its contributions to non-profit organizations that make a difference in their communities through work and philanthropic outreach.is a Private Grantmaking Foundation located in Miami, Florida. In 2016, it received its exempt organization status from the IRS. The foundation accepts donations that are used to provide grants to worthwhile non-profits making strides to serve and champion change in their communitiesis a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that empowers, needy people to improve their quality of life. The foundation was founded by a four-and-a-half-year-old boy by the name of Joshua. His heart conceived a passion for assisting those who struggle daily to procure food for basic survival. The focus of his vision is to "Stomp out Hunger" in indigent and underprivileged communities, as well as from among those who battle debilitating diseases that affect their ability to earn enough to feed themselves. For more information about Joshua's Heart Foundation, our local events or how to get involved, please contact us at 305.788.8295. You can also send us an email at info@joshuasheart.org and visit our website at www.joshuasheart.org