News By Tag
* Youth Service Poverty Hunger
* Joshua's Heart Foundation JHF
* Youth Making A Difference
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Quarterly Year End Review-Companies Ramp Up Corporate Social Responsibility to Stomp Out Hunger
The end of 2016 brought Joshua's Heart supporters Paul & Beatriz Hicks Foundation, Uppaluri Foundation and the Joey Logano Foundation in conjunction with First Care Home Service together to make sure S. Florida Families had a great holiday season.
As the locals made plans in preparations for the impending holidays, companies looked to Joshua's Heart Foundation (JHF) to help them navigate through the insurmountable need facing South Florida's underserved communities. When others were thinking of excess in terms of shopping, the unending plight of the poor goes unnoticed and unserved except for these champions of change that banded together to serve those in need. Charged with their orders, The Paul & Beatriz Hicks Foundation, The Uppaluri Foundation, The Joey Logano Foundation and First Care Home Services, channeled their time, efforts and treasure into feeding the less fortunate via food distributions with Joshua's Heart and the people they serve.
This stop occurred in the city of North Miami, where the change agents distributed grocery items to 300 families at the North Miami Avenue Church of God. Recipients received non-perishable items, cereal, milk, eggs, juice and produce that would serve them for a week or more. These families are familiar with the care they receive from JHF and depend on receiving this assistance every year.
"As I look back over the years, I see more and more need for the communities we serve. Being able to make a difference in the life of one person is significant. But being able to serve the masses is a blessing. We would not be able to do so without the support of our sponsors," said Joshua Williams, Founder and Chief Changemaker of JHF. "Having the Paul & Beatriz Hicks, Uppaluri Family and Joey Logano Foundations on board along with First Care makes all the difference in the world. This is my mission, there is no place else I would be than here, serving our community."
As the year ended, the Foundation reached the unprecedented number of 200,000 pounds of food distributed increasing their lifelong number to over 1.3 million pounds; raised monies through fundraisers and sponsorship dollars and kept over 12,000 volunteers busy and focused on the mission of the foundation. The organization continues its efforts in 2017 and looks forward to making a significant dent in the mission to end world hunger through these present partnerships while forging new partnerships that will work towards achieving its goals.
Joey Logano Foundation's mission is to inspire and assemble the NASCAR community to assist those across the nation who are in need of a second chance due to natural or human disaster. The Joey Logano Foundation partners with other organizations to provide comfort and relief to those in need after such unforeseen circumstances. Learn how you can help make a difference by visiting www.joeyloganofoundation.com
Paul & Beatriz Hicks Foundation is a private foundation based in Coconut Grove Florida. The organization is known for its contributions to non-profit organizations that make a difference in their communities through work and philanthropic outreach.
Uppaluri Family Foundation is a Private Grantmaking Foundation located in Miami, Florida. In 2016, it received its exempt organization status from the IRS. The foundation accepts donations that are used to provide grants to worthwhile non-profits making strides to serve and champion change in their communities
Joshua's Heart Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that empowers, needy people to improve their quality of life. The foundation was founded by a four-and-a-half-
Contact
A Better Concept PR
Karen Grey Publicist
***@abetterconcept.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse