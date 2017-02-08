News By Tag
Suzi Fraser Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
A buyer's agent, Suzi Fraser specializes in Boca Grande, Palm Island, Placida and Cape Haze, Florida
Fraser brings 12 years of real estate experience, specializing in luxury and investment properties in Boca Grande, Palm Island, Placida and Cape Haze. She has a background as a sports management professional with Ironman North America, and owns her own property management firm, NAS Real Estate LLC, based in Colorado.
A dual citizen of the United States and Canada, Fraser received her bachelor's degree in Biology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. Before moving to Placida, Florida, she and her husband of 29 years, Graham, lived in Breckenridge, Colorado and Lake Placid, New York. She is active in the Boca Grande Duplicate Bridge Club, Barrier Island Parks Society, Lemon Bay Conservancy and the Habitat For Humanity of Charlotte, and enjoys cycling, golf and standup paddle boarding, and watching ice hockey and curling.
A Certified Seniors Specialist (CSS), Fraser chose RE/MAX Alliance Group because of its "established reputation, exceptional customer service and comprehensive family of services to provide seamless transactions."
The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Fraser can be reached at (407) 832-6437 or suzibythebeach@
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
