Ammoye's "Sorry" Gets JUNO Nod for Best Reggae Recording!
Her 2016 release, "Sorry," produced by Jamaica's famed producer Kirk 'Kirkledove' Bennett, has been a radio favorite in Canada which boosted support for the song's nomination. Not only has radio given support to the song, fans have made their voices heard when they sing with Ammoye during live performances. About her nomination, Ammoye said, "This nomination means so much to me. This song was made from a real situation, so to get this recognition from the JUNOs is the perfect start to my year!"
During her media interviews at the JUNOs press conference, Janice Golding from CTV News, Devon Soltendieck from eTalk Daily and Nathan Downer from CP 24 each remarked on Ammoye's growth from backing vocalist for Jazz / Pop musician Michael Bublé, to now stepping into her own spotlight in the Reggae genre. Humbled, Ammoye regularly thanks Michael for the many opportunities and lessons he's taught her where music is concerned. "The most important thing is to be yourself," said Michael, and that is what Canada is receiving!
When news of the nomination was made public, Ammoye immediately began receiving congratulatory Tweets, Instagram posts and Facebook notes from fans across the country and around the world. One fan on IG, identified as iam_morningstar, says, "[Ammoye] is so deserving of this!"
The category of Best Reggae Recording was introduced to the JUNOs in 1985 and is reserved for songs that meet the criteria for best recordings released in the previous year. Ammoye is joined by fellow nominees Exco Levi, Blessed, Jay Kartier and Dubmatix. She is the only female to earn a nomination for the 2017 season.
About Ammoye:
Ammoye is Canada's leading songstress who is well known for her music which is 'love fueled,' 'conscious awakening' and 'motivational.' Ammoye's musical mission is to be a Light Worker which forms the foundation from which she creates chart topping music.
In 2016, Ammoye opened for Sean Paul on his Full Speed promo club tour and performed for a special Black History presentation at the Royal Ontario Museum. Her album The Light will be released in June 2017 with production from Sly Dunbar, Mikey Bennett, Donovan Germain, Lenky Marsden, Kirk Bennett, and Natural High.
Her 2015 mixtape Enter the Warrior-ess Mixtape continues to be downloaded from her site AmmoyeMusic.com. Connect and stay up to date with Ammoye on Instagram @Ammoye.
