Pharma Leaders Ready for Upcoming Pharma CI Europe Conference & Exhibition
Prague hosts the best gathering of healthcare, life science professionals 21-22 February
Pharma CI's opening KEYNOTES feature two industry leaders:
"Disrupt or Adapt?"
Nick Melnyk, Country Chair & General Manager, Sanofi
"Challenges of Market Access in CEE with Focus on Rare Disease Medications"
Jiří Heřmánek, General Manager, Central & Eastern Europe, Amicus Therapeutics
Get a feel for the two days of the conference by viewing the program agenda at: http://pharmaciconference.com/
Some other agenda highlights include:
· Can Big Data Analytics Support the CI Function?
· Impacting Strategy - Rethinking the Role of Competitive Intelligence
· Social Media CI
· Enriching Market-Entry Strategies Through Multi-Dimensional Country-Specific Insights
· Building an Intelligence Culture
· And Much More!
Exclusive pre-conference Masterclass/
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world!
Pharma CI has defined the industry with the best agendas, top-level speakers, a diverse delegation, interactive sessions, effective networking, and relaxing receptions. Just by attending, you'll learn about the innovative strategies, case studies and best practices from your peers.
The Pharma CI Europe Conference is the best place to find the most celebrated group of companies in one location. Some of the companies taking part this year include: Actelion, Almirall S.A., Amicus Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Cambridge Healthcare Research, Celgene, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Deallus Consulting, Deutsche Telekom AG, Diaceutics Group, Dig Worldwide, Elanco, Evaluate, First Word, GSK, Helsinn Healthcare S.A., IMS Health, INOVIS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, LARVOL, Lifescience Dynamics, Minesoft, Merck Group, Molekule Consulting, Novaliq, Novartis Pharma AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Olympus Surgical Technologies Europe, PharmaForce International, Philips Healthcare, Prescient Healthcare Group, Roche, Sanofi, Sanofi, Shield Therapuetics, SOTIO a.s., Springer, Takeda, UCB Pharma, Voxx Analytics, Zambon, and many more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://pharmaciconference.com/
To view the detailed agenda, go to: http://pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
Contact
Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition
***@pharmaciconference.com
