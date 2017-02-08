 
Call for Artists: The RAM 8th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition is Here

Artists of all ages are invited to welcome spring by creating art for the only museum competition of its kind in the world. Entry is FREE, and open to all individuals, families, and organizations.
 
 
Lynn Proeber Peeps Clown Bus, 2016
RACINE, Wis. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Within the pristine white walls of an award-winning contemporary art museum, Racine Art Museum (RAM) presents the RAM 8th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition April 6 - 23, 2017. This popular, untraditional exhibition showcases fluffy, sugarcoated marshmallow PEEPS® created by hundreds of artists from around the country. Artists of all ages are invited to welcome spring by creating art for the only museum competition of its kind in the world. Entry is FREE, and open to all individuals, families, and organizations.

Each year, the show's popularity draws thousands of visitors to the museum, setting daily attendance records and inspiring nationwide media attention along the way. In 2016, the PEEPS art exhibition attracted nearly 4,000 visitors to RAM during its three-week run. Families and children enjoy their opportunity to vote for the PEEPles Choice Award, taking their decisions very seriously, often lobbying for their favorites with RAM staff.

All 2017 entries will be judged by a panel of experts, based on creativity and best use or representation of PEEPS®. Prizes will be awarded in adult, children's, and group categories that will be announced during the Artist Preview and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, April 5. Members of the media are welcome to attend this exhibition kick-off event.

For more information and the competition entry form, please visit ramart.org http://www.ramart.org/content/call-peep-artists-informati.... Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM between Friday, March 10 and Sunday, March 19, at 4:00 pm.

Competition sponsored by Racine Art Museum Store and Guest Relations.

Racine Art Museum
Racine Art Museum
