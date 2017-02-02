News By Tag
Northwire's Next Generation USP Class VI Silicone Alternative Featured at MD&M West Trade Show
Ideal for medical cable applications with stringent requirements, BioCompatic III offers increased capabilities
Presenting design engineers in the medical field with a competitive advantage over those relying on traditional silicone wire and cable, BioCompatic was developed by Northwire as a cost-effective upgrade to silicone without requiring the traditional curing process and subsequently increasing speed to market. With elevated performance improvements over traditional silicone wire and cable, BioCompatic offers robust resistance to chemicals, cuts, and abrasion essential within stringent engineering applications. Learn more about BioCompatic by downloading the white paper. (http://www.northwire.com/
For the second variant in this product line, Northwire responded to customer requests with a softer and smoother solution by incorporating BioCompatic II featuring a lower durometer, ensuring optimal comfort for patient and practitioner interaction.
Now just released, the next generation BioCompatic III offers the following additional benefits for medical cable and wire applications:
· Strongest generation of material in terms of crush and cut resistance
· Ideal for medical cable applications with stringent flex-life requirements
· Acts as a great insulation material for conductors
· Similar or improved dielectric strength and flexibility compared to standard olefins, fluoropolymers, and silicone
· Contains UV resistance to accommodate unique applications
· Higher durometer
o Shore Hardness "A" of 85
Obtain additional information by downloading the BioCompatic data sheet (http://www.northwire.com/
ISO-10993-5, RoHS2, and REACH compliant, BioCompatic III is free of Phthalates, Halogens, and Latex, and compatible for steam, H2O2, gamma, and ETO sterilization. When partnered with the LEMO REDEL SP Connector's patented latching system, absolute security and a fully integrated connectivity solution is presented for medical, dental and therapeutic applications including patient monitoring cables, endoscopic reusable/sterilized assemblies, catheter applications, imaging cables, diagnostic tools, drug delivery systems, and defibrillation systems.
Northwire cable engineers and LEMO connecter experts will be present to provide additional information and product samples at the MD&M West Trade Show at booth #1955. You can also contact a connectivity expert about your specific application at 800.468.1516, cableinfo_northwire@
For more information, visit www.northwire.com or https://www.lemo.com/
