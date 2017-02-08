News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Singular Ranks Lucktastic As A Top 20 Best Ad Network
New ranking provides marketers with greater transparency into the mobile advertising market and highlights the 20 mobile ad networks that drove the best performance for marketers in 2016
The list also includes ad network heavyweights such as Facebook, Google and Twitter.
"We are very excited to be part of the Top 20 ranking from Singular," said Vincent Meyer CRO at Lucktastic."
The Singular ROI Index utilizes conversion and cost data to rank the top-performing ad networks on iOS and Android. In order to create this report over $3 billion in ad spend was analyzed to calculate 30-day ROI of 1,000+ mobile ad networks across 1,500+ apps. Results were then normalized based on the average ROI driven by its networks to assign equal weight to each app regardless of its size. Next, market adoption was factored into each ad network's performance score as measured by its total ad spend. The networks are ranked based on this combined score.
About Lucktastic
Considered one of New York City's fastest growing mobile-first companies, Lucktastic is the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards and instant winning experiences. The company connects consumers with top partners in mobile gaming, commerce, branding and product discovery. The pure play, free to play Lucktastic app launched on Android in 2014 and has quickly built an engaged and loyal customer base attracting nearly 10 million installs in the US on Android and iOS. With a dominant social footprint that includes nearly 2 million Facebook fans, the Lucktastic brand reaches 12 million weekly unique American consumers. For more information visit jumpramp.com.
Contact
Michael Volpatt
Larkin/Volpatt Communications
***@larkinvolpatt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017