Singular Ranks Lucktastic As A Top 20 Best Ad Network

New ranking provides marketers with greater transparency into the mobile advertising market and highlights the 20 mobile ad networks that drove the best performance for marketers in 2016

Contact

Michael Volpatt

Larkin/Volpatt Communications

***@larkinvolpatt.com Michael VolpattLarkin/Volpatt Communications

End

-- Lucktastic, a pure play, free app and entertainment destination that is reimagining winning experiences, rewards, and discovery, has been ranked as one of the top 20 best ad networks by return on investment. The ranking, which combines Quality (ROI or revenue divided by cost) and Scale (total ad spend), comes from Singular and provides marketers with greater transparency into the mobile advertising market while highlighting the 20 mobile ad networks that drove the best performance for marketers in 2016.The list also includes ad network heavyweights such as Facebook, Google and Twitter."We are very excited to be part of the Top 20 ranking from Singular," said Vincent Meyer CRO at Lucktastic."Our team has worked hard to make our inventory perform and being ranked amongst 19 other well respected platforms validates our efforts. The industry is evolving from volume based to performance based campaigns and the Singular ranking highlights ROI and makes it easier for advertisers to see how top publishers are performing."The Singular ROI Index utilizes conversion and cost data to rank the top-performing ad networks on iOS and Android. In order to create this report over $3 billion in ad spend was analyzed to calculate 30-day ROI of 1,000+ mobile ad networks across 1,500+ apps. Results were then normalized based on the average ROI driven by its networks to assign equal weight to each app regardless of its size. Next, market adoption was factored into each ad network's performance score as measured by its total ad spend. The networks are ranked based on this combined score.Considered one of New York City's fastest growing mobile-first companies, Lucktastic is the leader in delivering innovative promotions, rewards and instant winning experiences. The company connects consumers with top partners in mobile gaming, commerce, branding and product discovery. The pure play, free to play Lucktastic app launched on Android in 2014 and has quickly built an engaged and loyal customer base attracting nearly 10 million installs in the US on Android and iOS. With a dominant social footprint that includes nearly 2 million Facebook fans, the Lucktastic brand reaches 12 million weekly unique American consumers. For more information visit jumpramp.com.