

Alma Mitchell Celebrates 103rd Birthday At Homestead Nursing & Rehab of Baird logo- nursingrehabcities_ Baird BAIRD, Texas - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Alma Olena Mitchell will be celebrating her 103rd birthday on February 14th at Homestead Nursing & Rehab of Baird where she is currently living.



Mitchell was born on February 14, 1914, in Ponatock, Mississippi. She was one of 13 children and she grew up in Oklahoma. At age nine, her family traveled for five days by covered wagon to move to Abilene, TX.



She married Charles Douglas Mitchell in 1945 at the age of 31. The couple had three daughters. Mitchell now gets to enjoy spending time with all five of her grandchildren. Mitchell was a homemaker for some time before owning her own café and Girling Home Health. She has always had a passion and love for cooking and crocheting. She said some of her favorite memories include cooking for her family and making them dolls and other crocheted items.



When asked about what she attributes her longevity to, Mitchell said, "My faith, God and hard work." She said her biggest personal milestone is being able to celebrate her 103rd birthday with family, friends and the community.



When asked what advice she has for younger generations, Mitchell said, "Stay in school, get an education and learn to be independent."



Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Baird will host a birthday celebration on February 14, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. which is extended to the community. "We hope to have at least 103 guests come and sign a book in her honor," says Administrator Scott Davis. Mitchell will open a signed letter from Judge Paul Mattas. Family members and guests will sing, cake and ice cream will be served, and 104 balloons will be released to represent her age plus one more for good luck. Becky's Flowers will be donating the centerpiece for the event.



Homestead Nursing & Rehab of Baird is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Baird, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long-term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid.



