Jefferson's Ferry installs high efficiency LED lighting

-- The darker days of mid-winter are now a bit brighter at Jefferson's Ferry Life Plan Retirement Community, thanks to the installation of more than 2,750 LED light bulbs in hallways and resident apartments in conjunction with the PSEG-LI rebate program. The conversion, which replaced incandescent and fluorescent bulbs, was principally funded with a $48,000 grant from PSEG. For its part, Jefferson's Ferry contributed $1,500 for the LED bulbs and $3,000 for the recycling of the old bulbs. The switch over from fluorescent to LED was initiated by Jefferson's Ferry's Conservation Committee, a group of residents who work to find ways that Jefferson's Ferry can continue to be environmentally prudent."The savings realized from the new LED bulbs are extraordinary, and almost immediate," said Jefferson's Ferry Vice President of Hospitality Chris Adamo, who represents Jefferson's Ferry management on the committee. "Jefferson's Ferry's $1,500 investment was recouped in just 10 days."Prior to the conversion, Jefferson's Ferry used 1.1 million kilowatts of electricity per year. With the new LED bulbs, usage will be reduced to 300,000 kilowatts per year at a savings of $144,000. Additional savings are realized through bulb life (10 years for LED vs. a fluorescent tube's 2-3 years).In addition to the savings associated with the LED conversion, Jefferson's Ferry further reduces its electricity bills by operating several co-generation engines that produce power to run the heating and cooling systems at a significantly lower cost than if the energy were obtained through PSEG.Jefferson's Ferry's 12-member Conservation Committee counts among its ranks retired engineers, teachers and other concerned individuals committed to the judicious use of resources. For this project, the committee created spreadsheets and analyzed the various costs and savings associated with LED and fluorescent lighting including a direct purchase of the LED bulbs. After a review of the PSEG LED rebate program on its website, Chris Adamo contacted the electric service provider on behalf of the committee. PSEG conducted an in-depth analysis of use, including a walkthrough of the community to identify opportunities and made available the grant money for the conversion."The outstanding work of the Conservation Committee continues to benefit all of our residents," said Robert E. Caulfield, President and CEO of Jefferson's Ferry. "It's a win-win all around. In addition to the significant cost savings, we're recycling the bulbs, thus keeping mercury out of the environment. We are also enjoying yet another benefit of the new lighting system. The clean white light generated by the LED makes it easier for our low vision and other people to see."The conservation committee has implemented other cost efficient and environmentally friendly programs such as battery and single stream recycling, and through their work with the Dining Committee have introduced recyclable take out containers.Jefferson's Ferry is a not-for-profit Life Plan retirement community for active adults aged 62 and above, with cottages, apartments, assisted living, and a quality health care center all on one site. Located in South Setauket, a vibrant community along Long Island's north shore, Jefferson's Ferry is surrounded by various attractions, shopping, beaches, theaters, and a world-renowned university. Jefferson's Ferry offers exceptional living and amenities, including restaurants, fitness center, indoor pool, computer center, library, recreational areas, gardens, and gazebos. A mix of cultural excursions, civic activities, and a community of residents who participate in shaping Jefferson's Ferry's future, ensures a spirited and engaged lifestyle.