Homestead Nursing & Rehab of Hillsboro Hires Jan Piveral As New Administrator

-- (HILLSBORO, Texas) – Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Hillsboro is excited to announce that Jan Piveral has been hired as the facility's new Administrator.Jan is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and her responsibilities will include overseeing all the day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. She will work directly with employees, residents, and the Hillsboro community to ensure that all of Homestead's residents get the best care possible. Jan said she looks forward to working with the employees at the facility and is excited to get to know the residents."I am happy to be joining the Homestead family at Hillsboro because I truly enjoy caring for people," Jan said. "I want to ensure that the residents are getting the best care possible and that they're comfortable and happy. I want the residents to feel like they have a family here."Marci Dunbar, Director of Nursing, said Jan is experienced and will be a positive leader and great addition to the Homestead Hillsboro community. "Her skills, talent and compassion for the residents and staff will contribute to the success of the facility and well-being of the residents," Marci said. "She will motivate the staff to do their best and be proud of the work they're doing."Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Hillsboro is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Hillsboro, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. We participate in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body and soul. When you can't live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.For more information about Homestead Nursing & Rehabilitation of Hillsboro, visit homesteadltc.com or call (245) 582-8416.