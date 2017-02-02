 
USMC Spartan Helmet Large Stein

The USMC Spartan Helmet Large Stein is for the hard-charger's out there that feel a connection with the Warrior Ethos of the ancient Spartans! Drink-Up!
 
 
USMC Spartan Helmet Stein
USMC Spartan Helmet Stein
NEW YORK - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Our USMC Spartan Helmet Stein is good to keep the brew cold during liberty!  From the Hot Gates to Mount Suribachi, warriors never change, only armor does!  As long as their are Marines in the Corps, we will continue to give respect to the warrior elite before us!

OUR VALUES

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines.  We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can wear!  All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America!  Semper Fi!

OUR GEAR

• Ceramic Stien
• 16 oz.
• 5.5″ tall
• White with Flared Base
• Hard Coated
• Dishwasher Safe

Devil Dog Shirts military T-Shirts, Challenge Coins, Patches, Posters,and Decals are a central part of the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office.  Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide!  Semper Fidelis!

To find this product click here: http://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/usmc-spartan-...

Only at devildogshirts.com
