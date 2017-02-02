 
Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) completes construction of new facility in New Orleans

 
 
DCI New Orleans East leadership team welcomes new patients.
NEW ORLEANS - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- DCI New Orleans East anticipates treating dialysis patients in its new location at 2077 Caton St., Ste. A,  on March 1.

"We are very excited for the public to see our new facility," said Kassidy Addison, MS-HCM, Senior Operations Director over the New Orleans area. "The beautiful facility is located in a very convenient part of town and offers amenities that dialysis patients can appreciate."

The DCI facility has 21 dialysis stations with heated chairs and free WiFi access for patients to use while dialyzing.

"While the New Orleans East building is new, the staff is fully trained. Our experienced team will be providing in-center hemodialysis, training patients for home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. We are here to offer choices that meet the patient's lifestyle," Addison continued.

Adrian Baudy, MD, is serving as the medical director for DCI New Orleans East. Treshiki Bentley, RN, is the nurse manager. The current clinic hours are Monday through Saturday from 6am – 5pm, yet may change depending on patient needs. New patients and patients traveling to the area are welcome to receive treatment at the facility, a wide selection of shifts are available.

DCI New Orleans East will host an open house at the end of March. For more information, please call DCI Tulane at (504) 581-4957.

Learn more about DCI on our website at http://www.dciinc.org/.

