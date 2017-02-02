Country(s)
Virtual Event To Address Social Justice, White Allies and Feminism in Upcoming Conference
The Whole Woman Virtual Summit addresses the needs of the whole woman including a special panel discussion on social justice and global sisterhood.
Summit speakers include award-winning actor, playwright, and performer Gioia DeCari who will discuss her experience with unconscious gender bias. DeCari describes herself as a "recovering mathematician"
Jory Micah, advocate for gender equality in and outside the church, will tell the moving story of her quest to become a church minister and the obstacles she faced in that gender-polarizing institution.
The summit will also feature, Idelette McVicker, a white Afrikaner who grew up during the Apartheid years in South Africa. McVicker shares her story of healing in her personal sphere and then on the global front.
The Whole Woman Virtual Summit will feature a special panel discussion with the above-mentioned women along with summit curators Alexander and Connelly on the very timely topics of social justice, racism, and global sisterhood.
Other summit speakers include Denika Carothers, Dr. Megan Fleming Ph.D., Cordelia Gaffar, Shoshanna Hecht, Dani Hughes, Catrice M. Jackson, Azalea McKinney, Osheta Moore, April Peters, Valerie Sanchez, Kate Schell and Alyssa Snow.
The Whole Woman Virtual Summit will be held March 27-31, 2017 with live day and evening sessions. Sessions will be available for immediate download to all conference registrants.
Register online at http://www.thewholewomansummit.com/
