SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine releases its latest issue

The February issue is full of inspiration and positivity to ignite SPARKS around the world
 
 
EUGENE, Ore. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Positive Media Ventures, LLC  is pleased to announce the official release of SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine's February edition. The issue is now available on their website, Positive Media Press.

"This magazine will profoundly touch everyone that reads it," says Allison Saia, Editor-in-Chief of SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine. "I am so honored to be a part of this magazine, as it's so much more than just a publication, it's a movement. And this month's contributors are simply an embodiment of what the magazine is all about."

Featuring Dr. Niki Elliott, Melissa Curtin, and Sonja Simpson as this month's Featured Authentic Messengers, the February issue is filled with inspiration, education, and motivation for readers. The magazine provides positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION was founded on the belief that every single person has a story to tell. This magazine gives each person a platform to not only share their story but to learn and be inspired by the stories of others. Each issue will introduce  readers to inspiring people and changemakers who are making a difference in the world and will ignite something in each reader to share their SPARKS to inspire others.

SPARKS of INSPIRATION Magazine will be published digitally, four times a year.

http://www.positivemediapress.com/magazine/

ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.

Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Our media platforms include:

• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events

It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.

Go to:  http://www.positivemediapress.com/magazine/ to read the latest issue and past issues in our archives.

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 541-668-7526

Contact E-mail: team@authenticmessengers.com

Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediapress.com
