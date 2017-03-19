News By Tag
Levis JCC's Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center Presents Inaugural Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival
For One Week in March, the Cinemark Palace 20 in Boca Raton will be the Hub of Jewish Film in Palm Beach County
The Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival will feature an eclectic collection of 27 feature films, documentaries and short films from the United States, Israel and many other countries. The broad array of films explores the Jewish experience, culture, history, identity and topics relevant to Jewish life. Many of the films are U.S., regional, or Florida premieres, bringing the best of Jewish film to the South Florida community. Many screenings will also showcase guest artists, actors, filmmakers and scholars who will provide a post-screening perspective and engage in interactive audience discussions.
For many years, local enthusiasts of Jewish-themed films have been traveling south to Miami and north to Palm Beach Gardens to enjoy the newest films, while some even travel to Telluride, Park City, Toronto, New York or Cannes to immerse themselves in the world of Jewish film. With the creation of the BRJFF, excellence in Jewish film is now right here in our community. The weeklong festival will showcase outstanding films – including numerous premieres -- from Israel, France, Japan, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, and the U.S. This is major undertaking has been possible because of tireless work and dedication of Levis JCC professional staff and a cadre of exceptional volunteers, patrons, and sponsors.
"The Festival's mission is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented," said Ellen Safran, Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Director. "We are thrilled to be the hub of Jewish film for one very special week in March."
Tickets, Festival passes and film titles are available at www.bocajff.org.
Festival Details:
When: March 19-26, 2017
Where: Cinemark Palace 20, 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Cost: Individual tickets, $10 each, will be available online at levisjcc.org or at the Sandler Center 561.558.2520 beginning March 1, 2017. Limited handicapped seating will be available.
VIP tickets are available:
· FILM BUFF ($136) gets you one pass to all screenings (25 films)
· FILM CIRCLE ($365) gets you one pass to all screenings (25 films), assigned seats (must be in seat 15 minutes before film begins), Hospitality Suite;
· SUPPORTING CAST ($600) gets you one pass to all screenings (25 films), assigned seats (must be in seat 15 minutes before film begins), Hospitality Suite, April 2nd Patron Appreciation event, select Levis JCC film programs and special film events through November 2017.
Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Advisory Council Members include:
· Ellen Safran, Festival Director
· Wendy Honig, Artistic Director
· Lesley Rich, Esq., Program Director
· Arleen Roberts, Levis JCC Sandler Center Arts, Culture & Learning Committee Co-Chair
· Nina Rosenzweig, Levis JCC Sandler Center Arts, Culture & Learning Committee Co-Chair
· Dina Burg, Development Advisor
· Dana Egert, Financial Resource Development Chair
· Bernice Wenger, Development Advisor
· Karen Davis, Director, Palm Beach Israeli Film Series
· Susana Flaum, Director, Levis JCC Sandler Center
· Stephanie Owitz, Assistant Director, Levis JCC Sandler Center
About the Levis JCC Sandler Center
The Levis JCC's Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center, which highlights renowned talent from artists and actors to authors and so much more, gives adults of all ages and faiths an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests in continuing education, spirituality, cultural experiences, travel and social events. Learn more at http://levisjcc.org/
About the Levis JCC
The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center is the cornerstone of the South Palm Beach County Jewish community and a place for thousands to connect each year. promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. With a preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural arts, adult enrichment and special needs programming, as well as a Thrift Shop for bargain hunters, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone. Learn more at www.levisjcc.org.
