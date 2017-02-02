News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Traveling Physician Receives Excellence Award For Work in Rural Pennsylvania Clinics
"Dr. Assefi has been an incredible asset to our company and a true pleasure to work with," said Landon Webb, Consilium regional vice-president and Dr. Assefi's account manager. "She has spent more than 4,000 hours treating patients since she first signed with us, and the facilities at which she worked have consistently sent glowing reviews about her competence, warmth, and attention to care for every patient. I have become a better account manager through working with Sima, and I consider her a friend."
Dr. Assefi's path to practicing medicine, though untraditional, very likely contributed to her ability to work and thrive in diverse medical settings. Originally from Iran, Dr. Assefi attended secondary school in the United Kingdom after political unrest—and eventual war—necessitated that she and her sister leave their home country. She then moved to the United States and earned her undergraduate degree in natural sciences from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
While in college, Dr. Assefi worked in bakeries, as a third-shift dispatcher at a taxi company, and later as a waitress and bartender to pay her way through school and help support her younger brother, who still was studying in the U.K. When her brother finished school and was able to work, Dr. Assefi—then 33 years old—enrolled in medical school in the Dominican Republic at Eugenio Maria de Hostos Medical School.
After completing medical school and then residency in the United States, Dr. Assefi took on a permanent position in family medicine. Unfortunately, Dr. Assefi's medical career was quickly put on hold when she received a sudden cancer diagnosis. Following successful treatment, Dr. Assefi began working as a locum tenens urgent care physician and quickly decided that was the "right fit" for her. Since her first contract with Consilium in 2014, Dr. Assefi has worked at 22 rural urgent care facilities and has treated approximately 12,000 patients.
Consilium, Your Partner in Locum Tenens, connects contract healthcare professionals with understaffed medical facilities across the country. For more information about Consilium and to view career opportunities for nurse practitioners, physicians and physician assistants, please visit: http://www.consiliumstaffing.com/
Media Contact
Sarah Clinton
Communications/
pr@consiliumstaffing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse