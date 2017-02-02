News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Collection at RiverPark diners take journey to Mediterranean with debut of Luna Grill
Oxnard's leading dining destination announces first restaurant opening of 2017
Luna Grill puts a fresh twist on classic Mediterranean fare by crafting dishes using non-GMO ingredients and locally harvested, seasonal produce. The restaurant's REAL (Real, Epicurean, Agricultural Leadership) certification is a testament to the eatery's dedication to provide guests with healthy, wholesome and delicious selections.
"We're thrilled to welcome Luna Grill as our first Mediterranean eatery to our diverse line-up of dining options," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. "The fast-casual restaurant will appeal greatly our health-minded guests seeking flavorful, nutritious dishes."
Luna Grill is set to open at the 2,589 square-foot space located on the corner of Portico Way and Collection Boulevard. This will be the first Luna Grill location in Ventura County.
About The Collection at RiverPark (TheCollectionRP.com)
The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-
Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse