The Collection at RiverPark diners take journey to Mediterranean with debut of Luna Grill

Oxnard's leading dining destination announces first restaurant opening of 2017

-- The Collection at RiverPark has announced today that Luna Grill will open in March, making it the first restaurant of the new year to join the center's rapidly growing directory of eateries.Luna Grill puts a fresh twist on classic Mediterranean fare by crafting dishes using non-GMO ingredients and locally harvested, seasonal produce. The restaurant's REAL (Real, Epicurean, Agricultural Leadership) certification is a testament to the eatery's dedication to provide guests with healthy, wholesome and delicious selections."We're thrilled to welcome Luna Grill as our first Mediterranean eatery to our diverse line-up of dining options," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Manager for The Collection. "The fast-casual restaurant will appeal greatly our health-minded guests seeking flavorful, nutritious dishes."Luna Grill is set to open at the 2,589 square-foot space located on the corner of Portico Way and Collection Boulevard. This will be the first Luna Grill location in Ventura County.The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.