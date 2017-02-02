Ontario Mills Hosts Presidents' Day Super Sale Weekend with "Huge" Savings February 17 - 20

Join Ontario Mills for the first major shopping weekend of 2017

-- Ontario Mills is hosting itswhere Inland Empire area residents have an exclusive chance to receive deep discounts and blow-out deals from the center's already 70% off reduced prices. Presidents' Day is the first major shopping weekend of the year and the final days for power shoppers to receive the lowest prices on winter merchandise.Ontario Mills is the ultimate shopping destination to start the year off right in style. Area-fashionistas will enjoy finding deals on spring's hottest new trends from almost all of Ontario Mills' 200 brand-name retailers, including kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Tory Burch Outlet, Coach Factory Store, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Nordstrom Rack and more.Ontario Mills provides an unbeatable shopping experience for the entire family to enjoy during the three-day weekend. Not only does the center offer an incredible selection of value priced and exciting outlet stores; but also offers dining and family entertainment like Dave & Buster's, Johnny Rockets, GameWorks, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater and AMC 30 Theatres.Whether area-residents are taking the long weekend to indulge in some "R & R" or are taking advantage of all the savings to be had, visit Ontario Mills for the ultimate destination to find incredible Presidents' Day Sale savings – all under one roof at a great value.For more information please call (909) 484-8300, visit www.OntarioMills.com or follow Ontario Mills' Presidents' Day Super Sale Weekend on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/OntarioMills, on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ShopOntario and on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/ShopOntario.Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination, offers the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores, including Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Tory Burch Outlet, Coach Factory Store, UNIQLO, Ulta Beauty, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, H&M, Forever 21, J.Crew Factory, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Hollister Co. Outlet, and Nike Factory Store. Shoppers can enjoy dining and entertainment venues such as Market Broiler, Rainforest Cafe, Dave & Buster's, Blaze Pizza, Johnny Rockets, GameWorks, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres.Ontario Mills is located at the intersection of Interstates 10 & 15 in Ontario, CA, 38 miles east of Los Angeles and within driving distance west of Palm Springs and north of San Diego. The center is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.The Mills, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)Simon Property Group, Inc. is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.