The Loop Pizza Grill debuts new look at original location

Renovation is another sign of progress for the growing chain

-- The Loop Pizza Grill's original location in San Marco has undergone an exciting renovation.The San Marco Loop, 2014 San Marco Blvd., is the popular fast-casual chain's first restaurant, opened in 1981. But even as The Loop has grown over the years with other locations, the original is a "home away from home" for many neighborhood locals."I'm thrilled our beloved 36-year-old baby has finally gotten its well-deserved facelift," co-founder Terry Schneider said. "Despite the many hurdles we've had to overcome bringing such an old space up to new city codes, we hope our guests will feel it was worth the wait."The new look blends The Loop's history with a modern aesthetic."Visiting the site daily has brought back a lot of nostalgic memories as three different patterns of green and purple wallpaper kept surfacing. The same colors pop up in the new décor with accents of black and white," Terry added. "It's fresh. It's hip. But best of all, brand new bathrooms!"The new space will also feature three long community tables, great for gathering with potential new friends, neighbors, business associates, teammates or church groups.Mike Schneider, The Loop's co-founder and president, said the renovation is just another sign of progress for the restaurant.The original Loop, located in Jacksonville's San Marco Square, is part of the vibrant retail and historical residential area, which has been increasingly popular for those who desire to live, shop, and dine in San Marco."For more than three decades, The Loop has enjoyed great success with this location. The San Marco Square continues to offer some of Jacksonville's finest shops and restaurants. Recently, we have seen increased activity within the San Marco Square. All arrows are pointing upward," Mike Schneider said. "There is probably more walkability in the neighborhood and along the Square than anywhere in Jacksonville."Though The Loop has expanded with many other locations with unique opportunities and layouts, Mike Schneider said the San Marco location is an example of how The Loop concept can work in a small space.And The Loop's evolution won't stop with the location's renovation.The chain recently announced it was moving its Avondale location, and it has plans to remodel and open several other Loops this year.Renovations to the San Marco Loop have taken several weeks, but the restaurant has now reopened.Visit www.looppizzagrill.com for more details.The Loop Pizza Grill is a neighborhood fast-casual restaurant that offers the quality and atmosphere of a full-service dining establishment. As a pioneer of the fast-casual segment for over 35 years, The Loop Pizza Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a variety of made-to-order fresh foods in an upscale environment. The Loop serves a variety of signature pizzas, burgers, salads, grilled sandwiches and hand-dipped milkshakes, and is open for lunch and dinner daily. Based in Jacksonville, Fla., The Loop Pizza Grill was founded by Mike and Terry Schneider in 1981 as a 60-seat restaurant. Today there are 14 locations in two states. For more information, visit www.looppizzagrill.com.