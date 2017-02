Executive Coach, Rea Wilke to Attend International Day of Women and Girls in Science at UN HQ in NYC

"Dream big, live large and never let anyone stop you from living your dreams and doing good things for the world." ~Rea Wilke

yln2PNG

Media Contact

Rea Wilke

908-864-7919

***@gmail.com Rea Wilke908-864-7919

End

-- Executive Coach Rea Wilke, CEO/Founder of Your Life Now today announced she will be attending the International Day of Women and Girls in Science held at the United Nations HQ in NYC February 10. The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is being recognized worldwide to promote education for women in science and to encourage them to enter into scientific careers. The Executive director Princess Dr. Nisreen El- Hashemit says: ""An International Day for Women and Girls in Science would add prestige to the scientific achievements within the UN system, in national contexts, in universities and non-governmental organizations, and the private sector. We will serve to build inclusive institutional climates within all countries, and allow policies and procedures to be crafted for gender equality,leadership training, and mentoring."Rea Wilke is an Executive Business growth strategist, Author, International Speaker, Marketing Expert, Radio personality and acclaimed entrepreneur.She is the CEO/Founder of YOUR LIFE NOW, LLC a Professional Executive Coaching, Training, Marketing & PR Company, founded in 2008. Mrs Wilke brings her expertise as a professional Executive Coach and her passion to help make a difference in the world to the air by providing helpful tools, tips and powerful resources to her listeners, to help them position their lives & their businesses for success.Mrs Wilke has been featured in radio, TV, magazines and in a full page article in the Courier News in the business section for her work as an executive Coach and her leadership training.Mrs Wilke is a Board of Director Member at "To Love Children Educational Foundation International Inc." An organization that envisions gender equality where girls have the education to create a better tomorrow for themselves.Mrs Wilke continues to educate herself to be part of global movement toward a better world. For more information go to http://YourLifeNow.info