Executive Coach, Rea Wilke to Attend International Day of Women and Girls in Science at UN HQ in NYC
"Dream big, live large and never let anyone stop you from living your dreams and doing good things for the world." ~Rea Wilke
leadership training, and mentoring."
About Your Life Now CEO/Founder Rea Wilke:
Rea Wilke is an Executive Business growth strategist, Author, International Speaker, Marketing Expert, Radio personality and acclaimed entrepreneur.She is the CEO/Founder of YOUR LIFE NOW, LLC a Professional Executive Coaching, Training, Marketing & PR Company, founded in 2008. Mrs Wilke brings her expertise as a professional Executive Coach and her passion to help make a difference in the world to the air by providing helpful tools, tips and powerful resources to her listeners, to help them position their lives & their businesses for success.
Mrs Wilke has been featured in radio, TV, magazines and in a full page article in the Courier News in the business section for her work as an executive Coach and her leadership training.
Mrs Wilke is a Board of Director Member at "To Love Children Educational Foundation International Inc." An organization that envisions gender equality where girls have the education to create a better tomorrow for themselves.
Mrs Wilke continues to educate herself to be part of global movement toward a better world. For more information go to http://YourLifeNow.info
Media Contact
Rea Wilke
908-864-7919
***@gmail.com
