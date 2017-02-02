 
News By Tag
* Digital Marketing
* Marketing
* Certification Program
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


South Florida to Launch Online Marketing Certified Professional (OMCP) Chapter

 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- South Florida is set to launch its own chapter of Online Marketing Certified Professional (OMCP), led by Prediq Media CEO Alex Oliveira. The organization, recognized as the leading independent standard for certification of online marketing professionals, will host monthly meetings locally to give marketers insight into online marketing best practices.

"OMCP is a fantastic, collaborative effort by industry leaders to establish and maintain best practice standards in the online marketing arena," said Oliveira, OMCP's South Florida meetup leader and committee member. "We're looking forward to sharing insights and ideas with other local marketers at the South Florida chapter's first meetup."

The first meeting will be held on Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. at the Prediq Media office in Boca Raton, located at 7000 West Palmetto Park Road Suite 210. The community-driven gathering is open to marketing professionals or aspiring marketing professionals. The February topic is SEO keyword research best practices. Future meetings will discuss best practices for a variety of online marketing areas, including digital advertising (PPC, AdWords and more), web analytics, landing page conversion rate optimization, mobile marketing, content marketing , social media marketing, marketing automation, email campaigns, and more.

         Prediq Media Group is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton, Florida.  With an emphasis on social media marketing, search marketing and lead generation, the agency aims to keep clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. For more information, call 800-796-0201 or visit http://prediqmedia.com.

Contact
Erin Oliveira
***@quotebound.com
End
Source:
Email:***@quotebound.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Marketing, Marketing, Certification Program
Industry:Marketing
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prediq Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share