South Florida to Launch Online Marketing Certified Professional (OMCP) Chapter
"OMCP is a fantastic, collaborative effort by industry leaders to establish and maintain best practice standards in the online marketing arena," said Oliveira, OMCP's South Florida meetup leader and committee member. "We're looking forward to sharing insights and ideas with other local marketers at the South Florida chapter's first meetup."
The first meeting will be held on Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. at the Prediq Media office in Boca Raton, located at 7000 West Palmetto Park Road Suite 210. The community-driven gathering is open to marketing professionals or aspiring marketing professionals. The February topic is SEO keyword research best practices. Future meetings will discuss best practices for a variety of online marketing areas, including digital advertising (PPC, AdWords and more), web analytics, landing page conversion rate optimization, mobile marketing, content marketing , social media marketing, marketing automation, email campaigns, and more.
Prediq Media Group is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton, Florida. With an emphasis on social media marketing, search marketing and lead generation, the agency aims to keep clients ahead of the curve in an ever-changing tech world. For more information, call 800-796-0201 or visit http://prediqmedia.com.
Erin Oliveira
