Farahana Surya Namaskar contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Writer and motivational speaker shares her story of life after divorce
In a poignant story titled, "The One That Slipped Away," Farahana writes eloquently about finding the blessings even in the toughest of times.
Farahana says, "The question we should ask is not "Why is this happening to me?" but rather "Why is this happening for me?" We must seek not to victimize our self, but rather to seek opportunity in all that we are faced with. It is easy to identify blessings in all the greatness of our everyday. The true test of faith is how we respond to those challenging situations and those difficult people. It is those very situations and people that teach us the most fundamental lessons."
Farahana Surya Namaskar was born in Vancouver, Canada and raised in Nairobi, Kenya. She holds a BA in Honors Sociology from York University in Toronto, Canada. Her passion is writing and motivational speaking. Her divorce after a 7-year marriage shook her so hard, it literally awakened her into realizing her divine purpose. She gives credit for this awakening to author Rebecca Rosen, author of Spirited and Awaken the Spirit Within. These books literally awakened her spirit and opened doors to her soul that she never realized existed. Farahana also has a strong connection to the angel realm and gives credit to author Doreen Virtue whose guidance has helped her tap into this connection. Farahana feels strongly connected to deceased loved ones, angels and God and knows they continue to guide her. Her angel on earth is her 5-year-old son, the biggest blessing from her marriage.
Twenty-one authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at: http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Submission applications are now open for SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2.
Find out more at: http://www.positivemediapress.com/
