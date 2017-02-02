 
News By Tag
* Yuma
* Mccarthy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Yuma
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


McCarthy Completes Emergency Department Expansion, Campus Renovation at Yuma Regional Medical Center

 
 
Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Department
Yuma Regional Medical Center Emergency Department
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Yuma
* Mccarthy

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Yuma - Arizona - US

YUMA, Ariz. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies recently completed a three-year expansion and campus renovation project at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). With the completion of the $115 million Emergency Department (ED) expansion and campus renovation, YRMC has accomplished its strategic plan to invest in incremental hospital facility development to support the community's projected future growth, meet patient care needs and improve the patient experience.

The 35-acre campus renovation and ED expansion was designed to meet the needs of the community 30 to 50 years in the future. The hospital's design and construction team employed a 13-phase approach to the project that began in 2013. Major components of the project included a new 71,118-square-foot ED expansion, which increased ED bed capacity from 37 to 72 and now accommodates up to 109,000 visits annually. The new ED building also includes a below-grade shell-floor for a future dietary kitchen department, and provides the hospital with two additional shell-floors above totaling 100,000 square feet to accommodate future medical, surgical and/or Intensive Care Unit beds. Additionally, the ED expansion also added a new lower level of parking to accommodate hospital staff and two new stilted heliports. Elsewhere on campus, McCarthy added a three-level parking structure; a central plant expansion, relocation of the oxygen farm and a new loop road to provide visitors better access to buildings throughout the campus.

"As one of the top five busiest emergency departments in Arizona, the ED expansion and campus renovation meets a huge community need while also providing patients and visitors with a design that is much easier to navigate," said Kurt Nyberg, project director at McCarthy Building Companies. "It can be challenging to work within the confines of an older, land-locked hospital campus, but by collaborating with the designer and the owner, we found great solutions  to the most complex challenges and YRMC is poised to continue serving the community well into the future," he added.

The construction of the ED required several make-ready projects, including the demolition of multiple existing buildings, various interior remodel projects, and a new campus loop road expansion that now provides full-campus access.

Part of the expansion plans called for the demolition of the old Park View Hospital that was constructed in 1957. The renovation phase of this project required very creative methods to minimize noise, vibration and the overall risk to patients, staff and visitors. Phasing studies were a critical step early in design and planning to keep YRMC fully operational during construction. The McCarthy team was able to think "out of the box" and come up with construction access points for all work areas without ever entering the hospital. Work was coordinated around the clock seven days a week with means and methods not commonly seen in the industry to maintain the patient satisfaction ratings of the hospital.

McCarthy was selected for its ability as a general contractor to deliver on the many critical factors of this project, including developing and meeting complex construction schedules; coordination of multiple crews working concurrently; use of high-tech resources that enhance construction quality and eliminate costly on-site conflicts; good relationships with local subcontractors; and extensive experience with the construction techniques necessary to best ensure non-disruption of patients. McCarthy also completed the third, fourth and fifth floor buildouts at YRMC prior to this expansion project.

ARCHSOL LLC served as the architect and interior designer on the project. Other project team members included PK Associates (structural engineer); Dahl, Robins & Associates (civil engineer); Norris Design (landscape architect) and Bridgers & Paxton Consulting Engineers (MEP).

About McCarthy Building Companies:

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
End
Source:McCarthy Building Companies
Email:***@thinkcommaz.clom
Tags:Yuma, Mccarthy
Industry:Construction
Location:Yuma - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Think Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share