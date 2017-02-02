News By Tag
McCarthy Completes Emergency Department Expansion, Campus Renovation at Yuma Regional Medical Center
The 35-acre campus renovation and ED expansion was designed to meet the needs of the community 30 to 50 years in the future. The hospital's design and construction team employed a 13-phase approach to the project that began in 2013. Major components of the project included a new 71,118-square-
"As one of the top five busiest emergency departments in Arizona, the ED expansion and campus renovation meets a huge community need while also providing patients and visitors with a design that is much easier to navigate," said Kurt Nyberg, project director at McCarthy Building Companies. "It can be challenging to work within the confines of an older, land-locked hospital campus, but by collaborating with the designer and the owner, we found great solutions to the most complex challenges and YRMC is poised to continue serving the community well into the future," he added.
The construction of the ED required several make-ready projects, including the demolition of multiple existing buildings, various interior remodel projects, and a new campus loop road expansion that now provides full-campus access.
Part of the expansion plans called for the demolition of the old Park View Hospital that was constructed in 1957. The renovation phase of this project required very creative methods to minimize noise, vibration and the overall risk to patients, staff and visitors. Phasing studies were a critical step early in design and planning to keep YRMC fully operational during construction. The McCarthy team was able to think "out of the box" and come up with construction access points for all work areas without ever entering the hospital. Work was coordinated around the clock seven days a week with means and methods not commonly seen in the industry to maintain the patient satisfaction ratings of the hospital.
McCarthy was selected for its ability as a general contractor to deliver on the many critical factors of this project, including developing and meeting complex construction schedules; coordination of multiple crews working concurrently;
ARCHSOL LLC served as the architect and interior designer on the project. Other project team members included PK Associates (structural engineer); Dahl, Robins & Associates (civil engineer); Norris Design (landscape architect) and Bridgers & Paxton Consulting Engineers (MEP).
About McCarthy Building Companies:
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/
