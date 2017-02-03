News By Tag
After Five Years in Business Over 40 Females Changes Their Name
The company now called What Women Want was founded in January, 2010 by Judy Goss, a TV personality/
Judy is a regular contributor for FOX NY and NBC CT in addition to the host of "What Women Want," a weekly podcast airing on LA Talk Radio which has an average of 30Kdownloads/
Not just another networking group, What Women Want has gotten its members press (both TV and editorials), jobs, national speaking opportunities, a $25,000 scholarship, invaluable business connections, education, hundreds of thousands of dollars in giveaways, friendships, increased personal confidence and more. Since the fall of 2011, 20 chapters have been established nationwide to represent women who are joining this rapidly expanding group.
The founder, Judy Goss, enthusiastically states "I am over the moon that we are now operating under the name of What Women Want, as our national non-profit partner has been Girls Inc. for three years and we want to make sure to include all women who want to be a part of such an important movement for women. We are striving for inclusiveness of women who want to "Connect, Encourage and Inspire" which is our motto, and whose desire is to grow, learn and feel supported in their personal lives as well as business or career."
Over 40 Females® and their members and sponsors are routinely seen nationwide on outlets such as: NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Better TV, News 12, Huffington Post, Shape Magazine, Westport Magazine, Bella Magazine, Long Island Herald and countless other outlets, newspapers, radio shows and blogs around the country.
Press contact: Beth Mercante, (888) 954-5552
