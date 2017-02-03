After Five Years in Business Over 40 Females Changes Their Name

what women want logo hi res

-- Over 40 Females®, a nationally acclaimed inspirational networking community for women has changed their name after five years in business to What Women Want Networking to solidify branding of their wildly successful radio show, What Women Want Talk Radio, which has garnered over 500,000 downloads within two years of airing the show on LA Talk Radio.The company now called What Women Want was founded in January, 2010 by Judy Goss, a TV personality/Radio Show Host, St. Martin's Press Author, Speaker and Women's Advocate, to Connect, Encourage and Inspire women all over the world. The first established chapter was back in the fall of 2011 in Fairfield County, Connecticut, which has been run successfully for over five years by Chapter Director Christine Oleynick.Judy is a regular contributor for FOX NY and NBC CT in addition to the host of "What Women Want," a weekly podcast airing on LA Talk Radio which has an average of 30Kdownloads/month. In the press constantly because of Judy's background, who was also an editor and news correspondent at, What Women Want has now become a force to be reckoned with in the women's networking industry. Judy created What Women Want to give women the resources necessary to start a business, connect with like-minded women, gain financial freedom, enhance their spirituality, improve health awareness, learn about fashion, beauty and more through continual live and online networking events, guest speakers, personal online profiles of the women and more. There is a competitive Speakers Board, an elevated "Executive Membership" and new chapters constantly opening across the country. What Women Want will also be hosting a national conference called "Spirit of Women" in Atlanta in the fall of 2017.Not just another networking group, What Women Want has gotten its members press (both TV and editorials), jobs, national speaking opportunities, a $25,000 scholarship, invaluable business connections, education, hundreds of thousands of dollars in giveaways, friendships, increased personal confidence and more. Since the fall of 2011, 20 chapters have been established nationwide to represent women who are joining this rapidly expanding group.The founder, Judy Goss, enthusiastically states "I am over the moon that we are now operating under the name of What Women Want, as our national non-profit partner has been Girls Inc. for three years and we want to make sure to include all women who want to be a part of such an important movement for women. We are striving for inclusiveness of women who want to "Connect, Encourage and Inspire" which is our motto, and whose desire is to grow, learn and feel supported in their personal lives as well as business or career."Over 40 Females® and their members and sponsors are routinely seen nationwide on outlets such as: NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Better TV, News 12, Huffington Post, Shape Magazine, Westport Magazine, Bella Magazine, Long Island Herald and countless other outlets, newspapers, radio shows and blogs around the country.Press contact: Beth Mercante, (888) 954-5552