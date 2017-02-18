News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for US Life-Saving Service: Florida's East Coast
Local author Sandra Thurlow will be available to sign copies of book
Ten houses of refuge, unique to Florida's east coast, were constructed by the US Life-Saving Service between 1876 and 1886. When ships traveling along the almost uninhabited coast were grounded or wrecked on reefs, survivors often made it to land but had no way to reach civilization. House of refuge keepers and their families provided food and shelter to victims of shipwrecks. The keepers' lives were monotonous but punctuated with the excitement of an occasional shipwreck. The US Life-Saving Service provided the framework on which the east coast of Florida developed. With the establishment of the US Coast Guard in 1915, the Life-Saving Service houses of refuge became Coast Guard stations.
About the Author:
Sandra Thurlow, who lives near the only remaining house of refuge, has been collecting and sharing the history of houses of refuge for many years. When she thought she had collected everything available, she met Sarah Prado, whose grandparents served at the Mosquito Lagoon House of Refuge for 22 years and left a treasure trove of photographs. Timothy Dring, president of the US Life-Saving Service Heritage Association, shared numerous official photographs discovered in the National Archives. Thurlow and Dring combined their resources and research to compile this history of the US Life-Saving Service along Florida's east coast.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
3001 NW Federal Highway
Jenson Beach, FL 34957
When: Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
