The PEAK TV to Launch Season 10 on WFMZ – Channel 69
The Lehigh Valley lifestyle program opens Season 10 with SPIN, Inc., St. Luke's Pain Medicine and Neurology, and Liven Up Health & Fitness
Featured In the Premiere Episode
· Everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential and live a life full of possibilities. SPIN, Inc.develops each person's strengths, integrates them into the community, and creates a culture of inclusion and hope.
· Placing quality over quick fixes, Liven Up Health & Fitnesspartners with clients to change lifestyles for the better! Host Ashley Russo goes one-on-one with co-owners Whitney and Chris Carullo for a wellness evaluation, and learn more about this local facility.
· Chronic pain prevents many from living a full life. DRG (dorsal root ganglion) stimulation can provide relief from Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome. St. Luke's University Health Networkneurosurgeon, Dr. Stephen Falowski, explains this breakthrough treatment, while Dr. Scott Loev, Medical Director of Pain Medicine at St. Luke's University Health Network, joins us in-studio.
Award Winning Program
The PEAK TV, which began airing in September 2012, is a 2013 and 2015 Mid- Atlantic Emmy® winner and a 2014 Mid-Atlantic Emmy® nominee. "We are thankful to our viewers for their support over these last ten seasons," says Ashley Russo, executive producer and host of the show. "Their dedication has allowed us to grow our reach within the Lehigh Valley. We have showcased so many meaningful segments and are proud of the difference it has made in our community."
LINK: The PEAK TV New 0:30 Commercial (mailto:https://
Upcoming feature stories from Season 10
· Victory House
· Mary's Shelter
· ArtsQuest Foundation
· Breast Health
· Bariatric Surgery
· The Frosting Company
· Martin Guitar
· The Chocolate Lab
About The PEAK TV
Emmy® winning PEAK TV is a thirty-minute television program focusing on health, wellness, lifestyle and community in the Lehigh Valley. Hosted by Ashley Russo and Mike Mittman, The PEAK TV features stories that educate and inspire viewers to be healthy and get involved! Since its first episode in 2012, The PEAK TV has earned five nominations, and in 2013 and 2014 was awarded Mid- Atlantic Emmys. The PEAK TV airs Sundays at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-TV Channel 69 (Service Electric HD Channel 508, RCN Channel 1007), re-airing Sundays at 5:30 AM. The PEAK TV is also seen nationally on DrTV Channel Tuesday 1:00 PM EST & Friday 3:30 PM EST with LIVE broadcast availableon their website www.drtvchannel.com. For more information, visit http://www.thepeaktv.com.
About ASR Media Productions
ASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. Other productions include Roey's Paintbox – Art is for Everyone, Fireflies Yoga for Kids, and Science Time, all airing on PBS39. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary story telling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences. Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. www.asrmediaproductions.com
End
