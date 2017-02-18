News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Chesterfield
Local author Nicki Jacobsmeyer will be available to sign copies of book
Telling a story in pictures is Chesterfield, an addition to Arcadia Publishing's popular Images of America series. The book, by local author Nicki Jacobsmeyer, boasts more than 200 vintage images, many of which have never been published, and chronicles the history of the Missouri town.
Arriving in 1815 by boat at Howell's Landing off the Missouri River was Chesterfield's founder, Col. Justus Post. Chesterfield, Missouri, is a distinct city because it did not grow from a single "named community" like most. It was once six separate towns, each with its own post office. The history of these communities and families that lived in them interweave to make a remarkable story that still lives on in the city of Chesterfield.
Since the beginning, the town has strived to serve its community with exceptional schools, places of worship, public services, and businesses. The railroad, steamboats, and later the airport aided the economy, and the city began to thrive. Chesterfield became incorporated in 1988 with the support of many, including the chamber of commerce, businesses, renowned schools, and dedicated citizens. The city continues to grow because of the seeds that were planted over two centuries ago. The rich history is embedded in the people, streets, and buildings that stand today.
Highlights from Chesterfield include:
• Members of the Chesterfield Historic and Landmark Preservation Committee were instrumental in providing images and knowledge of the history of Chesterfield.
• The Chesterfield Post Office has been open since 1895.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1600 Clarkson Road
Chesterfield, MO 63017
When: Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
