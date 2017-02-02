 
Vail Place Earns Charities Review Council's Meets Standards® Seal

 
 
HOPKINS, Minn. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Vail Place recently received the Charities Review Council Meets Standards® seal, a visual marker on nonprofit strength. Nonprofit organizations like Vail Place earn the Meets Standards® seal by voluntarily participating in Charities Review Council's Accountability Wizard® review process. The only web-based product of its kind, the Accountability Wizard® is a time-tested tool, elevated by nationally recognized capacity building practitioners and philanthropic thought leaders.

"We're excited to once again receive the Charities Review Council Meets Standards® seal. It's important for non-profits to adhere to standards of accountability such as these, and we take them very seriously," said Vicky Couillard, Executive Director for Vail Place.

The review process examined four key areas: Public Disclosure, Governance, Financial Activity and Fundraising. Results of the review process showed that Vail Placehas aligned its practices, policies and procedures to widely accepted standards of accountability, leading them to greater strength, efficacy and to the achievement of the Meets Standards® seal. By participating in the Accountability Wizard® review process, Vail Place demonstrates responsibility, integrity and transparency to donors as well as the general public.

Vail Place's full review report is available online at www.smartgivers.org, and the organization will also be listed in Charities Review Council's bi-annual Smart Giver Newsletter.

About Vail Place - Vail Place is a non-profit organization based in Hopkins, Minnesota. The organization was founded in 1981 to provide community-based recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. It has expanded over the years to offer Targeted Case Management and Collaborative Community Programs, including site-based supportive housing and a Total Care Collaborative in North Minneapolis in partnership with North Memorial. Vail Place operates two facilities in Hopkins and Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit http://VailPlace.org.

