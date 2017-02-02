 
Legal Learning Series Proudly Announces LAN Infotech, as its newest Annual Sponsor for 2017

 
 
LAN Infotech
LAN Infotech
 
MIAMI - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Legal Learning Series, a leader in legal education, networking and events, announced a new sponsorship from LAN Infotech (LAN), a provider of information technology consulting, services and support. LAN is owned and operated by Michael Goldstein, an expert in the information technology industry.  LAN will partner with LLS to provide thought leadership, trends, tips and suggestions as it pertains to law firm information technology. Legal Learning Series is overjoyed to welcome LAN as a sponsor for 2017, and is grateful for the company's generosity and support.

See end of release for information about LAN, its partners and offerings. For more information about Legal Learning Series and a list of upcoming events, visit www.legallearningseries.com.

LAN and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2017 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.

QUOTES:

Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "Legal Learning Series is delighted to welcome LAN Infotech and its owner, Michael Goldstein. Both LAN and Michael are well-known and respected in South Florida. The importance for the legal community to understand and embrace new technology is critical and we will be counting on LAN for guidance. The support we receive from leading companies like LAN, and from our existing partners, allows us to provide the absolute best in quality programming and events for the legal community."

MORE INFORMATION:

About Legal Learning Series
The Legal Learning Series (http://www.legallearningseries.com/) is dedicated to providing higher continuing legal education programs and offering legal experts, consultants, service and technology providers the opportunity to educate the community. We offer comprehensive half day seminars, full day seminars, conferences, lunch and learns, professional development courses to be hosted within law firms, legal networking opportunities, and training. Attendees of the Legal Learning Series include top level professionals: lawyers, judges, administrators, paralegals, legal assistants, case managers, litigation support managers, legal consultants, and others. Join your colleagues in an exciting journey towards setting higher standards in the legal community. Participate in making a difference.

About LAN Infotech

LAN Infotech (http://www.laninfotech.com/) was established to make a difference in our South Florida community. We help our clients achieve success and grow their businesses. We do this by providing them just the right technology to make their jobs easier and to help their employees be more productive. We believe that technology should be seamless and second nature. For more information please contact our friend Michael Goldstein at mgoldstein@laninfotech.com.

CONTACTS:
Michael Goldstein

CEO

LAN Infotech

954.717.1990

mgoldstein@laninfotech.com

legal learning series
***@legallearningseries.com
Click to Share