Legal Learning Series Proudly Announces LAN Infotech, as its newest Annual Sponsor for 2017
LAN and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2017 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.
Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "Legal Learning Series is delighted to welcome LAN Infotech and its owner, Michael Goldstein. Both LAN and Michael are well-known and respected in South Florida. The importance for the legal community to understand and embrace new technology is critical and we will be counting on LAN for guidance. The support we receive from leading companies like LAN, and from our existing partners, allows us to provide the absolute best in quality programming and events for the legal community."
