Reinventing the Drawstring Backpack

Mochibrand launches the Action Series drawstring backpack and accessories on Kickstarter.

press

Contact

Mark Evleth

***@mochibrand.com Mark Evleth

End

-- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDmjVKWzB9o&t=9sThe Action Series drawstring backpack and accessories are created for the modern active and mobile lifestyles, and is designed for a wide range of activities from urban adventures to action sports. With action camera mountability and hydration system compatibiity, and designed with functional excellence and portability in mind, the exclusive features, design elements, innovative materials, and the accessories create a unique value that puts emphasis in mobility and versatility.The Action Series consists of the Action DB Pro Backpack, the Action Cam Rig, the Action Cam Strap, the Hydration Kit and the Complete Action Kit.About MochibrandMochibrand® makes the best line of drawstring backpacks. The patented exclusive features and innovative designs in the category are second to none, and the latest products pushes the possibilities of the drawstring backpacks even further.The exclusive Channel-Anchored Drawstrings™and Easy Pull-Open Handles™ provide adjustable cords that never become uneven or unbalanced.