Sons of Anarchy, Maslany, Barrowman Q&As Highlight Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Portland
Interactive Sessions with Alan Tudyk, Matthew Lewis, Jason Mewes, Charisma Carpenter, Dean Cain, 'CHiPs' Stars, Comics Creators Plus Costume Contests, Screenings, Gaming Featured At Oregon Convention Center
Some highlights of the more than 100 panels scheduled include:
• Interactive Q&As with the "Anarchy" duo of Rossi and Hurst (Sunday, 2:30 p.m.) and "CHiPs" tandem of Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox (Sunday, 2 p.m.)
• Solo Q&A sessions with Maslany (Saturday, 11:45 a.m.), Tudyk (Saturday, 12:45 p.m.), Charles Martinet (voice of "Mario"; Saturday, 1 p.m.), Jason Mewes (Clerks; Saturday, 1:30 p.m.), "The Hillywood Show" (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), Rob Minkoff (director, The Lion King; Saturday, 1:45 p.m.), Barrowman (Saturday, 2:45 p.m.), Cain (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.), Lewis (Sunday, 12:30 p.m.), Carpenter (Sunday, 1 p.m.) and others
• CONversations with all-time great TV host, Montel Williams (Saturday, 11 a.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.)
• World Of Warcraft composer Jason Hayes and his video game tribute band 'Critical Hit' perform original arrangements and electrifying live concerts of music from the most celebrated videogames of all time (Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.)
• Evening entertainment:
• Gaming tournaments including Tekken 7: Fated Retribution, Street Fighter V, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
• Portland-based nerdband The PDX Broadsides concert (Friday, 6 p.m.)
• A Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza including a screening of the original movie with Barry Bostwick -- plus the local shadow cast, The Clinton Street Cabaret, and a display of original props and costumes. (Saturday, 7 p.m.) (Paid Event)
• "In the Ring" with WWE® Superstars AJ Styles (Friday, 6 p.m.) and Becky Lynch (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
• Sessions featuring superstar creators Marv Wolfman (Friday, 8 p.m.), Tim Cook (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Colleen Doran, Simon Fraser, Michael Avon and Randy Emberlin (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Wolfman, Kurt Busiek, Fred Van Lente and Alex de Campi (Sunday, 12:30 p.m.) and many more
• Cosplay sessions on photography (Friday, 7 p.m.), Cosplay 101 (Friday, 8 p.m.), workshop with Mogchelle (Saturday, 11 a.m.), underbust corset with Brit Bliss (Saturday, noon), mental health (Saturday, 1 p.m.), vision with Soni Aralynn (Saturday 2 p.m.), Pepakura with Mogchelle (Sunday, 11 a.m.) and more
• World famous Wizard World Costume Contests for adults (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) and kids (Saturday 2 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.)
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms at the Oregon Convention Center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted. (*Note:
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Portland programming and live entertainment is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com) at Portland on Saturday, February 18, with major social influencers including notables Kristen Hancher, Crawford Collins, Justin Blake, featured musical performer Zach Clayton, Nick Bean, Jackson Krecioch, Bryce Hall and special musical guest Johnny Orlando as well as many others, whose combined follower reach exceeds 50 million. SocialCon will feature meet-and-greets, live performances, Q&A panels, autographs, photo ops and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more on the event, visit http://wizd.me/
