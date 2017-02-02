CHAMPICK teams up with PINS loyalty program

Fantasy football

-- PINS loyalty program has joined one of the world's fastest growing billion dollar fantasy sports industry to enhance the PINS members online gaming experience. Now many sports fans who are among PINS loyalty program members have opportunity to play fantasy football and collect PINS in CHAMPICK platform. PINS is the first loyalty program to join fantasy sports industry.PINS CEO Gabi Kool: "PINS has already an outstanding record in innovation and gamification. Co-operation with Champick has enabled us to get to another level in rewarding for loyalty by giving the virtual currency PINS for successful game that can be exchanged for products and services in real world on pinsforme.com platform."Champick CEO Ēriks Nelsons: "Our fantasy product stand for innovation and we believe that fantasy product is perfect fit for coalition and frequent flyer loyalty programs, where they can engage and monetise users base by offering fantasy sports to their members."To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, PINS and Champick has launched a campaign that ends on 5 th February. The winner of the challenge will get 40 000 PINS. PINS member has to create a fantasy team from real football players all around the world, enter PINS challenge and battle among other players, get the fantasy points score based on the built team players real time performance during football matches.About PINS.Co:Since its 2014 launch PINS has rapidly grown into a global technology company, aimed at bridging cultures through innovations. With the prime focus on coalition loyalty, O2O2O, InsureTech and Top-up / Convert business lines, PINS aims to become the leading virtual currency by 2026.PINS digital products make everyday activities, such as shopping, online gaming, traveling and using payment services, easier, more rewarding and fun. The company is currently operating in Northern Europe, Turkey and Asia and is poised to roll out in many new markets in 2017. Milestones reached in the loyalty business have already earned PINS numerous industry awards and international acclaim.About Champick:CHAMPICK (www.champick.com)is the world's first daily fantasy football platform with a socially responsible business model and a main focus on fantasy player engagement through enriched experience, prizes and content. The platform offers a freemium model for fantasy players all around the world without any limitation and offers various types of fantasy contests and rewards. The company has been founded in November 2015, and now operates in Northern Europe, Georgia and South Africa. In 2017 CHAMPICK is planning to roll-out fantasy platform in UK, Asia and South America.For more information:Eriks Nelsons Co-Founder & CEO