AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Macon, GA
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
R. Leslie Hammock was born in Perry, Georgia, graduated from Stratford Academy and later graduated from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. After a number of successful years, Leslie founded his own firm. Leslie has extensive personal and professional experience with an emphasis on Retirement and Estate planning strategies for professionals, business owners and individuals working in both the private and government sectors.
Leslie has achieved various professional designations and recognition, including Life, Qualifying and Honor Roll member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) a premier association of Financial Professionals, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), the National Quality Award, Life Underwriting Training Council and the Society of Certified Senior Advisors. He is also a long-time member of the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (RFC) and a member of the National Ethics Association. Leslie is a registered securities representative of D.H. Hill Securities, LLLP.
Leslie is dedicated to developing lasting relationships with all his clients in their wealth accumulation and preservation objectives. One of the benefits of working with Leslie is his ability to provide clear, easily understood strategies using various financial products and services. The personalized programs that he can provide are a roadmap to working toward a more secure financial future.
AFEA is thrilled to have Leslie join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
