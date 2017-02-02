News By Tag
Level Group Adds A Record-Setting 100+ New Real Estate Agents in 2016
100% Commission Model, Education Programs, & C-Suite Expertise Draw Talent
Chief Operating Officer Michael Barbolla is gratified at the influx of agents, many of whom had worked with him previously. "We're extremely happy to have welcomed so many qualified, entrepreneurial agents to Level Group's family," says Barbolla, who joined Level Group in 2015 from Rutenberg Realty and was charged with recruitment. "It's a credit to the firm that we've attracted seasoned agents who are wise in the ways of the New York real estate market and equipped to provide the best-of-the-
Barbolla acknowledges that Level Group's 100 % commission model is a draw. "It's one of the biggest selling points we have," he says. In addition, many of the new agents also point to the credentials and experience of Level Group's C-suite as compelling reasons to join the firm. The executive team, which includes Michael Greenberg, co-founder and General Counsel, who has played a leading role in structuring high dollar commercial and residential deals during his 25+ years in real estate; Larry Link, president and CEO, with 20+ years of experience in real estate finance and money management; and Barbolla, who has 25+ years of experience in broker management and marketing, provide a depth and breadth of experience that is unique in the industry and an important asset for agents.
"The experience our team brings ensures that brokers can tap into our expertise and make deals happen," Barbolla says. "Seasoned brokers don't have to leave money on the table because their firm lacks the expertise to handle the transaction."
Level Group's educational outreach activities have also gained notice in the Manhattan real estate community. The Level Group Level Learning Series, a free, ongoing learning program for on-board Level Group agents, offers nuts and bolts information and motivational and strategic support. The bi-annual Level Group Spotlight Series provides comprehensive overviews of the Manhattan real estate market from some of the industry's leading professionals in a symposium style setting. It's open to all industry professionals in the metropolitan area. "We are an education firm and we will continue to support our agents with structured training and mentoring programs," Barbolla says. "Helping agents achieve their full potential is Level's first priority."
Barbolla further noted that an aggressive public relations program assists in attracting agents. "Unlike other brokerage firms, Level welcomes the opportunity to showcase our agents through media opportunities,"
While 2016 was a record year, Barbolla is not resting on his laurels. "Our 2017 aim is grow even more," he notes. "The door is always open to seasoned brokers who are looking for an agency where they can keep more of their money and receive numerous benefits that aid in the growth of their businesses."
About Level Group
Founded in 2004, Level Group was the first firm in New York City to offer the 100% commission model. It handles the full spectrum of real estate brokerage work, including residential and commercial leasing and sales. Known for its open door policy to senior management, the firm has attracted more than 230 brokers, many from the city's larger brokerage firms. Level Group recently launched "Level Group Spotlight Series," a bi-annual symposium dedicated to educational topics of interest to the commercial and residential real estate community. The program complements its in-depth, ongoing education and training program for its agents.
Level Group has been featured in such media as US News & World Report, Bloomberg Radio, MarketWatch Radio Network, TheStreet.com, The Real Deal, GlobeSt.com, Real Estate Weekly, Mansion Global, USA Today, BrickUnderground, DNAInfo and WPIX TV.
To learn more about joining Level Group, contact Michael Barbolla at either 212.994.9965 or mbarbolla@levelgroup.com
# # #
