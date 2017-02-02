 
News By Tag
* Senior Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Mateo
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Home Helpers San Mateo Receives 2017 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Excellence Award

Home Helpers of San Mateo County announced today that it received the distinguished Best of Home Care –Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care.
 
 
Mitch_Williams_-0057
Mitch_Williams_-0057
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Senior Care

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* San Mateo - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Home Helpers  announced today that it received the distinguished Best of Home Care –Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care. This is the second year in a row that Home Helpers San Mateo has received this prestigious award. The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 15 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Home Helpers San Mateo is now ranked among the top 4-5% of home care providers participating in the Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.

This accomplishment demonstrates Home Helpers San Mateo's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Home Helpers San Mateo's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Home Helpers San Mateo received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, and client/caregiver compatibility. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Home Helpers San Mateo management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.

"This is the second year in a row we have been the only Bay Area agency to receive the Leader in Excellence Award.  This is a reflection of our unyielding dedication to providing the highest quality care in the industry," says Mitch Williams CEO and Owner of Home Helpers San Mateo.

The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.

"Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible," says Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. "We are happy to recognize Home Helpers of San Mateo as a Leader in Excellence. We've been impressed by their commitment to their clients and caregivers, as well as the quality of the overall care they provide. They really stand out in their market as a top home care provider."

To find out more about Home Helpers San Mateo's commitment to excellence, please visit wHome Helpers San Mateo website (http://www.homehelpershomecare.com/sanmateo) or call (650) 532-3122.

###

About Home Helpers San Mateo

Home Helpers San Mateo was founded in 2011 and its mission is to provide the highest quality home care in the Bay Area. Home Helpers provides both non-medical and skilled services, such as nursing and physical therapy, to people in their homes.

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse is the industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to reduce increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.

Contact
Mitch Williams
***@homehelpershomecare.com
End
Source:Home Helpers San Mateo
Email:***@homehelpershomecare.com Email Verified
Tags:Senior Care
Industry:Health
Location:San Mateo - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Home Helpers & Direct Link of San Mateo CA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share