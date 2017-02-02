News By Tag
Home Helpers San Mateo Receives 2017 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Excellence Award
Home Helpers of San Mateo County announced today that it received the distinguished Best of Home Care –Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care.
This accomplishment demonstrates Home Helpers San Mateo's long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Home Helpers San Mateo's clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Home Helpers San Mateo received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, and client/caregiver compatibility. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Home Helpers San Mateo management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.
"This is the second year in a row we have been the only Bay Area agency to receive the Leader in Excellence Award. This is a reflection of our unyielding dedication to providing the highest quality care in the industry," says Mitch Williams CEO and Owner of Home Helpers San Mateo.
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
"Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible," says Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. "We are happy to recognize Home Helpers of San Mateo as a Leader in Excellence. We've been impressed by their commitment to their clients and caregivers, as well as the quality of the overall care they provide. They really stand out in their market as a top home care provider."
To find out more about Home Helpers San Mateo's commitment to excellence, please visit wHome Helpers San Mateo website (http://www.homehelpershomecare.com/
###
About Home Helpers San Mateo
Home Helpers San Mateo was founded in 2011 and its mission is to provide the highest quality home care in the Bay Area. Home Helpers provides both non-medical and skilled services, such as nursing and physical therapy, to people in their homes.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse is the industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to reduce increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.
