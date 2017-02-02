 
News By Tag
* Electrical Engineering
* Mep Engineering
* Leed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

John Mills, PE, LEED AP, BD+C, Joins Halff as Director of Electrical Engineering

 
 
John Mills, PE, LEED AP, BD+C, Director of Electrical Engineering
John Mills, PE, LEED AP, BD+C, Director of Electrical Engineering
SAN ANTONIO - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Halff Associates, Inc. (Halff), one of the nation's leading engineering/architecture consulting firms, is proud to announce that John Mills has joined Halff as director of Electrical Engineering.

John has more than 30 years of diverse electrical engineering experience on projects ranging in size from very small to more than 300,000 sf. He is a senior-level engineer who has developed low- and medium-voltage power distribution systems, lighting systems, lightning protection and grounding systems, solar photovoltaic systems, fire alarm and security systems, and telecommunications systems.

John's project experience encompasses the industrial, commercial, federal, municipal, institutional, higher education, and retail arenas. He has designed projects that have earned the LEED Platinum, Gold, and Silver certifications.

John earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas, San Antonio. He is a Professional Engineer and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional in Building Design and Construction.

About the Firm

Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 14 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.

Contact
Jodi Hausenfluke
***@halff.com
End
Source:
Email:***@halff.com Email Verified
Tags:Electrical Engineering, Mep Engineering, Leed
Industry:Engineering
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Halff Associates, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share