John Mills, PE, LEED AP, BD+C, Joins Halff as Director of Electrical Engineering
John has more than 30 years of diverse electrical engineering experience on projects ranging in size from very small to more than 300,000 sf. He is a senior-level engineer who has developed low- and medium-voltage power distribution systems, lighting systems, lightning protection and grounding systems, solar photovoltaic systems, fire alarm and security systems, and telecommunications systems.
John's project experience encompasses the industrial, commercial, federal, municipal, institutional, higher education, and retail arenas. He has designed projects that have earned the LEED Platinum, Gold, and Silver certifications.
John earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas, San Antonio. He is a Professional Engineer and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional in Building Design and Construction.
Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 14 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.
